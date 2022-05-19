Prospects within the same tier are largely interchangeable—considering their ceiling, floor, injury risk, position, room for development, ability to adjust and intangibles, I expect them to have similar career value.
The notes below were last updated on May 19, 2022.
22) C Ronald Hernández
Acquired via international free agency in 2021
2021 MiLB stats: .209/.365/.358, 110 wRC+ in 170 PA (Rk)
Current level: Extended spring training
2022 is age-18 season
23) C Paul McIntosh
Acquired via nondrafted free agency in 2021
2021 MiLB stats: .250/.396/.618, 164 wRC+ in 96 PA (A/Rk)
Current level: Double-A
2022 is age-24 season
24) OF Griffin Conine
Acquired via trade in 2020
2021 MiLB stats: .218/.330/.530, 130 wRC+ in 461 PA (A+/AA)
Current level: Double-A
2022 is age-24 season (turns 25 on July 11)
25) INF José Devers
Acquired via trade in 2017
2021 MiLB stats: .231/.250/.308, 45 wRC+ in 41 PA (AAA)
Current level: Double-A
2022 is age-22 season
26) RHP Bryan Hoeing
Acquired via MLB Draft in 2019
2021 MiLB stats: 4.83 ERA, 4.33 FIP, .264 BAA in 121.0 IP (A+)
Current level: Triple-A
2022 is age-25 season
27) LHP Braxton Garrett
Acquired via MLB Draft in 2017
2021 MiLB stats: 3.89 ERA, 4.13 FIP, .227 BAA in 85.2 IP (AAA)
Current level: Triple-A (injured list, left shoulder impingement)
2022 is age-24 season (turns 25 on August 5)
28) LHP Josh Simpson
Acquired via MLB Draft in 2019
2021 MiLB stats: 5.91 ERA, 4.43 FIP, .229 BAA in 45.2 IP (A+/Rk)
Current level: Double-A
2022 is age-24 season (turns 25 on August 19)
29) RHP George Soriano
Acquired via international free agency in 2015
2021 MiLB stats: 3.43 ERA, 3.97 FIP, .244 BAA in 89.1 IP (A+/A)
Current level: Double-A
2022 is age-23 season
30) INF Charles Leblanc
Acquired via Rule 5 Draft in 2021
2021 MiLB stats: (AAA)
Current level: Triple-A
2022 is age-26 season (turns 26 on June 3)
Just Missed
- OF Tanner Allen (High-A)—The collegiate star hasn’t done much yet to distinguish himself from his pro competition. Great bat-to-ball skills.
- RHP Evan Fitterer (High-A)—He’s got starting pitcher traits, but still lacks the efficiency for the role (averaging four pitches per plate appearance for his career).
- RHP Jordan Holloway (Triple-A, IL)—Holloway showed legitimate potential in the bigs at this time a year ago (106 ERA+), but he has only pitched sparingly since then due to various injuries. Approaching his 26th birthday and in the midst of his final option year, he’s in a tough spot.
- OF Osiris Johnson (Low-A)—Though still only 21 years old, Johnson has not hit a lick in several extended opportunities at full-season ball. The tools are there.
- 1B Troy Johnston (Double-A)—When you’re at the bottom of the defensive spectrum, it takes a combination of plate discipline and power to be taken seriously as a prospect. In Johnston’s case, I have doubts about the latter.
- RHP Nick Neidert (Triple-A)—The former Marlins Minor League Pitcher of the Year simply isn’t commanding his pitches as well as he did earlier in his development. He passed through waivers in April without being claimed.
