Prospects within the same tier are largely interchangeable—considering their ceiling, floor, injury risk, position, room for development, ability to adjust and intangibles, I expect them to have similar career value.

The notes below were last updated on May 19, 2022.

22) C Ronald Hernández

Acquired via international free agency in 2021

2021 MiLB stats: .209/.365/.358, 110 wRC+ in 170 PA (Rk)

Current level: Extended spring training

2022 is age-18 season

23) C Paul McIntosh

Acquired via nondrafted free agency in 2021

2021 MiLB stats: .250/.396/.618, 164 wRC+ in 96 PA (A/Rk)

Current level: Double-A

2022 is age-24 season

24) OF Griffin Conine

Acquired via trade in 2020

2021 MiLB stats: .218/.330/.530, 130 wRC+ in 461 PA (A+/AA)

Current level: Double-A

2022 is age-24 season (turns 25 on July 11)

25) INF José Devers

Acquired via trade in 2017

2021 MiLB stats: .231/.250/.308, 45 wRC+ in 41 PA (AAA)

Current level: Double-A

2022 is age-22 season

26) RHP Bryan Hoeing

Acquired via MLB Draft in 2019

2021 MiLB stats: 4.83 ERA, 4.33 FIP, .264 BAA in 121.0 IP (A+)

Current level: Triple-A

2022 is age-25 season

27) LHP Braxton Garrett

Acquired via MLB Draft in 2017

2021 MiLB stats: 3.89 ERA, 4.13 FIP, .227 BAA in 85.2 IP (AAA)

Current level: Triple-A (injured list, left shoulder impingement)

2022 is age-24 season (turns 25 on August 5)

28) LHP Josh Simpson

Acquired via MLB Draft in 2019

2021 MiLB stats: 5.91 ERA, 4.43 FIP, .229 BAA in 45.2 IP (A+/Rk)

Current level: Double-A

2022 is age-24 season (turns 25 on August 19)

29) RHP George Soriano

Acquired via international free agency in 2015

2021 MiLB stats: 3.43 ERA, 3.97 FIP, .244 BAA in 89.1 IP (A+/A)

Current level: Double-A

2022 is age-23 season

30) INF Charles Leblanc

Acquired via Rule 5 Draft in 2021

2021 MiLB stats: (AAA)

Current level: Triple-A

2022 is age-26 season (turns 26 on June 3)

Just Missed