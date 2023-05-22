The Marlins traveled to the Mile High City for game one of a four-game set against the Colorado Rockies. Playing at Coors field poses a big threat to the Marlins pitching staff as it is the most hitter-friendly park in baseball, but the high altitude works both ways. It is set to be an exciting series.

A quick start

Jon Berti wasted no time getting things started. He lined the first pitch he saw to left for a leadoff single, but Rockies starter Chase Anderson shut it down after that and ended the first with only six pitches thrown.

In the bottom of the first, the Rockies came out swinging against Edward Cabrera. It only took them three pitches to hit three doubles and score two runs. Cabrera stopped the damage there by getting the next two batters out.

Is this what you call a triple-double, @nuggets? pic.twitter.com/ar2IyiqhVj — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 23, 2023

Big threats, little success

Throughout the middle innings of the game the Marlins were able to get a bunch of baserunners, but weren’t able to capitalize and get a big inning.

In the third Luis Arraez stepped up to the plate and as he has this whole year, he delivered with an RBI single, and then with runners on first and third Jorge Soler stepped in the box to face Anderson. Anderson won this meeting by getting Soler to ground out to third.

The Marlins had another big chance in the fourth with the bases loaded and only one out. Jacob Stallings came up to the plate and throughout the year, Stallings has not been very good at the plate, but today he got the job done and tied the game at two by hitting into a fielder’s choice. Then Garrett Hampson lined out to end the inning.

The top of the sixth inning brought more opportunity for the Marlins as Bryan De La Cruz led off the inning with his third hit of the night and then Jean Segura hit a deep line drive to right field, but Kris Bryant was there to rob Segura of extra bases. Joey Wendle came up next and lined a single to left, this caused Rockies manager Bud Black to go to the ‘pen. Jake Bird came in for the Rockies and got Stallings to line out and end the inning.

These three chances were huge opportunities for the Marlins to have a big inning and take control of the game, but they were unable to do so. The Marlins would end this game 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and had 10 men left on base.

Arraez gets the Marlins on the board!! 2-1 Rockies pic.twitter.com/OkSMA5Uq96 — Nick (@Nick_0305_) May 23, 2023

The Rockies take control

Elias Diaz has been a huge bright spot for the Rockies this year and going into this game he was batting .326 with three home runs. Already with a double and a walk earlier in the game, he stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning and one out. Diaz worked a 2-1 count against Cabrera and then smoked a line drive to left-center that just got over the wall to give the Rockies a 3-2 lead.

Did anyone order a Díaz dinger? pic.twitter.com/jDwiocFYII — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 23, 2023

Then in the seventh inning Jurickson Profar, who was excellent in this game, drilled a double off the right field wall to bring in two runs and extend the lead to three. This was his second double of the game.

The Rockies bullpen would take it from there and close out the game. They gave up one run in the eighth. The Marlins did have a late push with a single from Luis Arraez in the ninth which brought up the tying run in Jorge Soler. Pierce Johnson of the Rockies though shut it down by getting Soler to line out and then Struck out Garrett Cooper to end the game.

Edward Cabrera

After a rough opening inning, Cabrera was great this game and seemed to have his stuff going tonight. He threw six solid innings, giving up three runs on five hits while striking out six. His curveball was the strikeout pitch tonight, getting three of his six strikeouts on that pitch. Overall this was a great start in a ballpark that is very difficult to pitch in.

Cabrera has been very good since the first inning. He hasn't given up a hit since then and now on the game he has 5 strikeouts and has only allowed one walk. pic.twitter.com/WQZJ6dkiU5 — Nick (@Nick_0305_) May 23, 2023

Cabrera has struggled with his control for most of the season, but he’s allowed only one walk over his last two starts combined.

DLC Stays Hot

Bryan De La Cruz continues to be on a hot streak. He didn't show off the power today, but he had a terrific day at the plate with four singles and he also scored twice. Those singles bring his average up to .302. He has been a huge part of this team as of late and is with Arraez as the two Marlins hitting over .300.

DLC gets his fourth hit of the night and this brings his average up to .302 pic.twitter.com/t3XLQkzqRS — Nick (@Nick_0305_) May 23, 2023

Looking Ahead

With the Marlins looking to bounce back, Eury Perez will take the mound tomorrow for the third start of his MLB career (first road start). And for the Rockies, it will be Austin Gomber. Game two of this four-game set gets underway at 8:40 p.m. ET.