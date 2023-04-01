Tracking Miami Marlins injury, rehab updates

No ability is more important than availability. With that in mind, Fish Stripes has created this landing page to be frequently updated throughout the baseball season with the latest on injuries affecting Miami Marlins players in both the majors and minors.
Major League Injuries
LHP Steven Okert (15-day IL, left abductor strain)
- Last official game appearance: March 20
- Threw bullpen session on March 30 (per Christina De Nicola, MLB.com)
- Projected return to majors: mid-April (eligible to be reinstated Apr. 11)
RHP Nic Enright (15-day IL, Hodgkin’s Lymphoma)
- Last official game appearance: September 27, 2022
- Threw live batting practice on March 30 (per Christina De Nicola, MLB.com)
- Projected return to majors: May
RHP Tommy Nance (15-day IL, right shoulder strain)
- Last official game appearance: October 4, 2022
- Did not throw during 2023 Spring Training
- Projected return to majors: midseason
RHP Anthony Bender (60-day IL, Tommy John surgery recovery)
- Last official game appearance: August 13, 2022
- Projected return to majors: Opening Day 2024
RHP Max Meyer (60-day IL, Tommy John surgery recovery)
- Last official game appearance: July 23, 2022
- Projected return to majors: early 2024
Minor League Injuries
RHP Geoff Hartlieb (7-day IL, right lat)
- Assigned to Triple-A Jacksonville
- Last official game appearance: September 22, 2022
- Projected return to Triple-A: midseason
LHP Jake Eder (awaiting official IL placement, left foot)
- Assigned to Double-A Pensacola
- Last official game appearance: August 13, 2021
- Missed entire 2022 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but appeared in minor league scrimmages during Spring Training
- Projected return to Double-A: midseason
RHP Sixto Sánchez (awaiting official IL placement, right shoulder arthroscopic bursectomy)
- Assigned to Triple-A Jacksonville
- Last official game appearance: March 25, 2021
- Threw several bullpen sessions during 2023 Spring Training, but none at full intensity
- Projected return to Triple-A: late 2023
RHP Paul Campbell (60-day IL, Tommy John surgery recovery)
- Assigned to Triple-A Jacksonville
- Last official game appearance: April 10, 2022
- Underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2022
- April 1 update from Campbell: “Rehab is going exceptionally well”
- Projected return to Triple-A: Opening Day 2024 (“slight possibility” before the end of 2023)
LHP Dameivi Tineo (awaiting official IL placement, Tommy John surgery recovery)
- Assigned to FCL Marlins
- Last official game appearance: August 18, 2022
- Underwent Tommy John surgery during the 2022-23 offseason.
- Projected return to Low-A: Opening Day 2024
RHP Colton Hock (7-day IL)
- Assigned to Triple-A Jacksonville
- Last official game appearance: September 27, 2022
- Projected return to Triple-A: unclear
Loading comments...