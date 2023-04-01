Tracking Miami Marlins injury, rehab updates

No ability is more important than availability. With that in mind, Fish Stripes has created this landing page to be frequently updated throughout the baseball season with the latest on injuries affecting Miami Marlins players in both the majors and minors.

Major League Injuries

LHP Steven Okert (15-day IL, left abductor strain)

Last official game appearance: March 20

Threw bullpen session on March 30 (per Christina De Nicola, MLB.com)

Projected return to majors: mid-April (eligible to be reinstated Apr. 11)

RHP Nic Enright (15-day IL, Hodgkin’s Lymphoma)

Last official game appearance: September 27, 2022

Threw live batting practice on March 30 (per Christina De Nicola, MLB.com)

Projected return to majors: May

RHP Tommy Nance (15-day IL, right shoulder strain)

Last official game appearance: October 4, 2022

Did not throw during 2023 Spring Training

Projected return to majors: midseason

RHP Anthony Bender (60-day IL, Tommy John surgery recovery)

Last official game appearance: August 13, 2022

Projected return to majors: Opening Day 2024

RHP Max Meyer (60-day IL, Tommy John surgery recovery)

Last official game appearance: July 23, 2022

Projected return to majors: early 2024

Minor League Injuries

RHP Geoff Hartlieb (7-day IL, right lat)

Assigned to Triple-A Jacksonville

Last official game appearance: September 22, 2022

Projected return to Triple-A: midseason

LHP Jake Eder (awaiting official IL placement, left foot)

Assigned to Double-A Pensacola

Last official game appearance: August 13, 2021

Missed entire 2022 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but appeared in minor league scrimmages during Spring Training

Projected return to Double-A: midseason

RHP Sixto Sánchez (awaiting official IL placement, right shoulder arthroscopic bursectomy)

Assigned to Triple-A Jacksonville

Last official game appearance: March 25, 2021

Threw several bullpen sessions during 2023 Spring Training, but none at full intensity

Projected return to Triple-A: late 2023

RHP Paul Campbell (60-day IL, Tommy John surgery recovery)

Assigned to Triple-A Jacksonville

Last official game appearance: April 10, 2022

Underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2022

April 1 update from Campbell: “Rehab is going exceptionally well”

Projected return to Triple-A: Opening Day 2024 (“slight possibility” before the end of 2023)

LHP Dameivi Tineo (awaiting official IL placement, Tommy John surgery recovery)

Assigned to FCL Marlins

Last official game appearance: August 18, 2022

Underwent Tommy John surgery during the 2022-23 offseason.

Projected return to Low-A: Opening Day 2024

RHP Colton Hock (7-day IL)