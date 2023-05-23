Monday’s Game
- The Marlins made a peculiar trade, acquiring 31-year-old outfielder Jonathan Davis from the Tigers for outfield prospect Brady Allen, their fifth-round pick from the 2021 MLB Draft. Davis hasn’t shown much pop in his previous MLB opportunities (.185/.291/.245, 54 wRC+ in 350 PA), but he can run and his center field defense for the Brewers last season was very highly regarded by outs above average (5 OAA in 228 1⁄3 innings). He’ll go to Triple-A Jacksonville. Although Allen found a nice groove at the plate for High-A Beloit over the last month, he wasn’t seriously considered for our upcoming Fish Stripes Top 30 prospects list.
- Bryan De La Cruz went 4-for-4 with two runs scored against the Rockies, boosting his season batting average above .300.
- On the injury front, we’re getting a clearer idea of Trevor Rogers’ timeline to return to the Marlins pitching staff. He will face live hitters in an extended spring training game on Thursday. If all goes according to plan, he’ll continuing stretching out as a starter from there via a minor league rehab assignment. Barring setbacks, Rogers is less than a month away. Meanwhile, Tommy Nance has been slowed down by shoulder soreness. He would’ve been eligible to be reinstated from the 60-day IL this weekend, but that’s no longer in the cards.
- Hours after I called for the Marlins to sharply reduce his playing time, Jacob Stallings drove in two of the team’s three runs (he had only 3 RBI all season entering the game).
- Elsewhere around the majors, the Dodgers overcame an early 4-0 deficit to beat the Braves and become the first National League team to reach 30 wins. The Royals designated Hunter Dozier for assignment even with more than $15 million remaining on his contract.
- Thanks again to Duke Johnson for joining us on Fish Stripes LIVE. Conversation topics included the Marlins' lack of catcher production and the Davis-for-Allen trade.
- The Marlins have a 54.8% chance to win their next game against the Rockies, per FanGraphs. Triple-A Jacksonville (7:05 p.m. ET) is at home while Double-A Pensacola (7:35 p.m. ET), High-A Beloit (7:30 p.m. ET) and Low-A Jupiter (6:30 p.m. ET) are on the road.
- Sandy Alcantara is No. 14, Eury Pérez is No. 40, Jesús Luzardo is No. 43, Braxton Garrett is No. 61 and Edward Cabrera is No. 67 on Nick Pollack’s updated list of Top 100 starting pitchers for fantasy baseball.
- Glenn Geffner wrote about Jack McKeon and the experience and wisdom he still has to offer at age 92: “The Marlins were a better organization when Jack McKeon was a part of it. And this ownership callously casting aside a beloved and respected franchise icon remains a black eye.”
- Ryan Schlesinger is excited to see De La Cruz validating the preseason hype around him with good quality of contact and hitting the ball to all fields.
- On this day five years ago, the Marlins rallied in the top of the ninth to steal a win against the Mets. Starlin Castro with the game-winner and Brad Ziegler with the save.
- This Friday at noon, Kiwiclo is releasing an apparel collection with Alcantara benefiting the David Ortiz Children’s Fund.
