Prospects within the same tier are largely interchangeable—considering their ceiling, floor, injury risk, position, room for development, ability to adjust and intangibles, I expect them to have similar career value.

The ranking of these players and the notes below were last updated on May 19, 2022.

2) RHP Max Meyer

Acquired via MLB Draft in 2020 2021 MiLB stats: 2.27 ERA, 3.23 FIP, .220 BAA in 111.0 IP (AA/AAA) Current level: Triple-A 2022 is age-23 season

Max Meyer had extraordinary results in 2021 despite slightly lower fastball velocity than what was advertised coming out of college. In his second professional campaign, he’s lighting up the radar gun, sitting in the mid-90s deep into his starts. Just imagine how much his stuff could play up even more out of the bullpen.

To shut up the skeptics who see middle reliever as a possible major league outcome for him, Meyer has developed a competent changeup. There are games where it legitimately earns him extra outs and others where it at least distracts opposing batters with its ample arm-side movement.

Beginning in early May 2022, I believed that Meyer was prepared to contribute to the Marlins starting rotation. His special slider will be effective against most lefties regardless of whether he has a feel for the changeup. However, the Marlins aren’t in a hurry to bring him up.

Meyer plays with a combination of awareness, athleticism and competitiveness that should allow him to overachieve relative his conventional pitching skills. All things considered, I have significantly more trust him in then I do Miami’s next-best prospects, justifying a one-man tier.

Max Meyer’s Fastball

Max Meyer’s Slider

Max Meyer’s Changeup