- Monday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 1-0; Double-A Pensacola was postponed due to rain; High-A Beloit won, 11-3; Low-A Jupiter lost, 5-1; FCL Marlins lost, 6-4; DSL Marlins won, 5-0 (F/6); DSL Miami was in a 0-0 tie when their game was suspended due to rain. Lewin Díaz made a mid-plate appearance adjustment to set off fireworks in Jacksonville. Cody Poteet (Jupiter) began his rehab assignment from an elbow muscle injury by going two scoreless innings. Slugger-turned-reliever Sean Reynolds was promoted from Beloit to Pensacola. That’s my guy.
- It took nearly three months for Billy Hamilton to execute the first sacrifice bunt of the 2022 Marlins season.
- Sunday’s game was the first time in franchise history that Marlins pitchers overcame four hit batsmen to win.
- Erik González cleared waivers (again) and has been outrighted to Jacksonville.
- So far this season, one of every six Marlins games has been against the non-competitive Nationals. The rest of the way, the Marlins will have that privilege only one of every 14 games.
- Revisiting our Marlins vs. Nationals series predictions, everybody picked up points except for me! Congrats to Noah Berger for perfectly predicting a series sweep and MVP Jon Berti.
- Our Fish Stripes LIVE Angels series preview show streamed on Monday. Rewatch it here (and subscribe to our YouTube channel). As always, the Fish Picks props have been updated.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 60.2% chance to win their series opener against the Angels.
- The 11th installment of Hector Rodriguez’s 2022 MLB Draft Profile series is Chipola infielder Cam Collier, one of the youngest draft-eligible prospects.
- An updated mock draft from Joe Doyle of Prospects Live has the Marlins taking LSU’s Jacob Berry. “There’s been a quite a shake-up in the Marlins front office on the scouting side over the past few weeks, so things may be ever-changing and fluid in this spot,” Doyle writes, “but signs do point toward the Marlins now focusing on ‘safer’ college bats in this spot.”
- The Marlins enter today only two games back in the loss column of the final National League Wild Card spot. I’d like to see them (at least) split their games against the Angels and Mets this week—with no additional significant injuries—before taking them seriously.
