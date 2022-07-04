Marlins vs. Nationals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 4, 2022

Welcome to our Fourth of July Marlins (37-40, +13 RD) vs. Nationals (29-52, -117 RD) game thread.

A win today would give the Fish a rare four-game road series sweep. Their COVID-ravaged roster swept the Orioles at Camden Yards in August 2020, but they batted last in two of those games (plus it included seven-inning doubleheader games). If you don’t want to count that, the most recent occurrence was against the Dodgers (April 25-28, 2016).

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The fifth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through July 17.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Braxton Garrett (81 ERA+ this season, career 82 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Anderson, Fortes, Hamilton and Rojas in, Jon Berti, Garrett Cooper, Avisaíl García and Joey Wendle out; Aguilar switches from DH to 1B, Stallings switches from C to DH, De La Cruz switches from LF to RF

Additional Notes: For the first time on Saturday, Miguel Rojas bumped his season on-base percentage up to .300. He has committed only one error in his last 91 defensive chances. Respect Miggy Ro!...Anthony Bass and Steven Okert and Tanner Scott have each pitched on three consecutive days. The Marlins will have to make do with their other bullpen arms...If Garrett is unable to take advantage of a weak Nats lineup and pitch deep into this game, I’d recommend that the Marlins call up Max Meyer to take over his rotation spot.

Related Max Meyer is ready

Nationals Starting Lineup

LHP Patrick Corbin (66 ERA+ this season, career 101 ERA+)

Notes: Juan Soto (left calf tightness) is doubtful to play...After allowing the most earned runs in the majors last season, Corbin is tied with Germán Márquez for the most allowed this season (55). And he’s doing it while earning nearly as much money as the entire Marlins pitching staff combined...Bell is among the hottest hitters in baseball over the last two weeks, posting a 260 wRC+ with as many walks as strikeouts.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. ET (not a typo). Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino, J.P. Arencibia and Jessica Blaylock—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and Gaby Sanchez). Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

I will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds