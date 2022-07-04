Marlins Game Coverage
Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Sunday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 7-2; Double-A Pensacola lost, 4-1; High-A Beloit won, 9-3; Low-A Jupiter lost, 8-2. Max Meyer was marvelous over six scoreless innings. I think it’s time to call him up. The Blue Wahoos fell short despite sporting extremely clever uniforms, if I do say so myself. Mets ace Jacob deGrom (stress reaction in his right scapula) made his first rehab start against the Hammerheads and it went as expected—triple-digit fastball velocity, striking out five of six batters faced.
- Two of the three National League Pitcher of the Month awards this season have gone to Marlins. Pablo López won in April and Sandy Alcantara has just received the same recognition for June. Alcantara also ran away with our Marlin on the Month honors (other finalists were Anthony Bass, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Garrett Cooper).
- Juan Soto (left calf tightness) exited Sunday’s game early and is set to undergo an MRI today. He would presumably be headed to the injured list if tests reveal a strain.
- As seen on Friday’s MiLB.TV broadcast (h/t Alex Carver, Fish On The Farm), Kahlil Watson lost his cool after a questionable check swing call. Watson struck out on the following pitch to end that plate appearance, then pointed his bat toward the first base umpire as if it were a gun and made a “shooting” gesture with it. The 19-year-old was ejected from the game and did not play on Saturday or Sunday. Watson’s 99 strikeouts this season are tied for the eighth-most among all Low-A players and this wasn’t his first time leaving a game early for non-injury-related reasons.
- A special postgame edition of Fish Stripes LIVE coming up this afternoon! We will go live on YouTube/Facebook/Twitter at around 4:00 p.m. ET to react to the Nats series finale and make our predictions for the Angels matchup at LoanDepot Park.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 48.8% chance to win their series finale against the Nationals.
- The Marlins currently have 7.1% odds of making the 2022 playoffs, 0.3% odds of winning the NL East division and 0.3% odds of a World Series title. At this time a week ago, those percentages were 4.8%, 0.2% and 0.2%, respectively.
- Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald spoke with Garrett Cooper about balancing his desires to hit for both average and power.
- Pablo López joined the Flippin’ Bats podcast with Ben Verlander. Their conversation covered his favorite stadium to play in, his analysis of fellow Marlins pitchers and potentially playing in the All-Star Game. López carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning on Sunday, the longest no-hit bid for any Marlin in 2022.
- MLB Pipeline’s updated mock draft still lines up Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada to go to Miami with the No. 6 overall pick.
- Jomboy made one of his world-renowned breakdowns of Miguel Rojas evading a tag against the Rockies.
- On this day 10 years ago, Gaby Sanchez and Hanley Ramirez had critical hits in a Marlins victory over the Brewers. It pains me to remind you that 14 years ago, the Marlins blew a nine-run lead to the Rockies, losing the highest-scoring game in franchise history.
Loading comments...