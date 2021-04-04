Marlin of the Month award winners

Every month throughout the MLB regular season, Fish Stripes asks for your help to determine the “Marlin of the Month” award winner. We narrow it down to four finalists based on statistical production and signature moments, then open the polls here on FishStripes.com and our Twitter account (@fishstripes), giving our audience two days to voice their opinions. The leading vote-getter will be recognized here.

April 2022: Pablo López, 48.5% of fan vote (other finalists—Jazz Chisholm, Sandy Alcántara, Jesús Sánchez)

February/March 2021: Trevor Rogers, 36.3% of fan vote (other finalists—Sandy Alcantara, Anthony Bender, Garrett Cooper)

April 2021: Trevor Rogers, 47.1% of fan vote (other finalists—Jesús Aguilar, Jazz Chisholm, Pablo López)

May 2021: Trevor Rogers, 50.1% of fan vote (other finalists—Yimi García, Garrett Cooper, Adam Duvall)

June 2021: Adam Duvall, 34.0% of fan vote (other finalists—Sandy Alcántara, Jon Berti, Trevor Rogers)

July 2021: Jesús Aguilar, 46.8% of fan vote (other finalists—Dylan Floro, Starling Marté, Miguel Rojas)

August 2021: Sandy Alcántara, 43.7% of fan vote (other finalists—Jorge Alfaro, Lewis Brinson, Bryan De La Cruz)

September/October 2021: Sandy Alcántara, 53.8% of fan vote (other finalists—Lewin Díaz, Dylan Floro, Jesús Sánchez)