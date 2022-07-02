After an awful showing in May with a 7-19 record, the Marlins figured things out to play much better baseball in June, going with a 15-13 record. Their month featured a four-game series split against the Giants, a sweep against the Nationals, a series win at Houston, and another sweep against the Rockies.

As usual, we have chosen four names who performed the best for the Marlins over the past month based on statistical production and signature moments. The polls are open here on fishstripes.com and on our Twitter account (@fishstripes). The leading vote-getter will be recognized in the site’s awards section.

Your options for June, in alphabetical order...

Finalists

RHP Anthony Bass (June: 0.69 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 9 K in 13.0 IP)

Bass had 12 appearances in June and 11 of them were scoreless. After surrendering his lone earned run of the month on June 13, Bass pitched seven innings of four hits and one walk. Throughout the month, opponents hit for a .298 slugging percentage and a .543 OPS off Bass. Seven of his 10 hits allowed were singles. The 34-year-old used June to keep building his strong 2022.

1B/DH Garrett Cooper (June: .378/.418/.511, 2 HR, 16 RBI in 23 G)

Cooper is finally proving what he can do when healthy. In June, he led the Marlins in hits (34), doubles (6), batting average, on-base percentage, and OPS (.929). Plus, he was second in RBIs (16) and slugging percentage. As a remarkable note, Cooper had six multi-hit games in a row from June 3-9, the longest streak for a Marlins hitter since 2017 (Dee Strange-Gordon).

2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (June: .225/.333/.525, 7 HR, 18 RBI in 24 G)

Unfortunately, Jazz was placed on the injured list due to a lower back strain, but before suffering that injury, all he did was rake. Despite lacking a bit of consistency, the second baseman was the top power source for the Marlins in June, leading the team in both homers and runs batted in. Out of his 18 hits, 10 went for extra bases. He also drew 10 walks and hit multiple homers in two games. The Marlins went 6-0 in games when Chisholm drove in at least one run.

RHP Sandy Alcántara (June: 1.89 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 34 K in 47.2 IP)

Alcántara kept his steady dominance and had another outstanding month in June, showing why the baseball world is beginning to consider him one of its best pitchers. Sandy won three of his six outings, threw a complete game, and pitched at least seven innings in all of his starts.

Sandy Alcantara convinces Don Mattingly to let him keep going...



2 on, 1 out, 1 run lead in the 9th...@Marlins | #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/ZoPQ2JdyoK — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) June 30, 2022

The 26-year-old righty held opponents to a .199 batting average and a .542 OPS. He worked 47 2⁄ 3 innings, the second-most innings in a calendar month in Marlins history—Dontrelle Willis threw 50 1⁄ 3 back in September/October 2005.

