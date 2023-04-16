2023 Miami Marlins Walk-Up Songs

It’s back! With the help of Luis Dorante Jr., who provided us with the full list of walk-up songs to begin the season, we are proud to bring back the Miami Marlins walk-up song playlist.

This article is tailor-made for folks like me who love a good walk-up song. With the Marlins no longer publicly displaying the team’s musical choices (they used to here), Fish Stripes is putting in the effort to maintain an unofficial playlist. We will try to keep the list as accurate and up-to-date as possible. Feel free to shout at us if you find a mistake!

This alphabetized list contains separate sections for pitchers (entrance songs) and position players (walk-up songs).

Listen closely the next time one of the bullpen guys has their name announced. Some players have multiple walkup songs. Multiple players have specified start times for their songs. Where not listed, the song starts at 0:00.

Full Playlist (updated 4/16/23)

Pitchers

#22 Sandy Alcantara

“Alibaba” by El Alfa

#32 Matt Barnes

“Bigfoot” by W&W (0:37)

#31 Huascar Brazoban

“El Ganador” by Nicky Jam (2:16)

#27 Edward Cabrera

“Tengo Mas” by El Philippe (0:09)

#20 Daniel Castano

“Open the Gate” by Zach Bryan

#84 JT Chargois

“Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks

#47 Johnny Cueto

“Corazon Culpaple” by Anthony Santos

#36 Dylan Floro

“For Whom the Bell Tolls” by Metallica

#29 Braxton Garrett

“Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

#44 Jesus Luzardo

“Survival of the Fittest” by Mobb Deep (0:16)

#43 Andrew Nardi

“Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” by Journey

#48 Steven Okert

“Kings of Summer - Single Version” by ayokay, Quinn XCII (1:08)

#35 A.J. Puk

“Intro” by DMX (0:40)

#28 Trevor Rogers

“Sharp Dressed Man” by ZZ Top

#66 Tanner Scott

“Mother” by Danzing

#38 Devin Smeltzer

“A Pirate Looks at 40” by TJ O’Neill, Stick Figure, KBong, Johnny Cosmic (1:40)

#62 George Soriano

TBD

Position Players

#3 Luis Arraez

“A I O” by Angel Dior

#5 Jon Berti

“Still D.R.E. - Instrumental” by Dr. Dre

#2 Jazz Chisholm Jr.

1- “Jazz Chisholm” by P KAYE (0:27)

2- “Had Enough (ft. Quavo & Offset)” by Don Toliver, Quavo, Offest (0:26)

3- “Happened to Virgil (ft. Gunna)” by Lil Durk, Gunna (0:13)

4- “Ski” by Young Stoner Life, Young Thug, Gunna (0:04)

#26 Garrett Cooper

“California Breeze” by Lil Baby (1:12)

#14 Bryan De La Cruz

“Sal Pa La Luz” by Bulova, Starmac Publishing

#4 Nick Fortes

1- “The Devil is a Lie” by Rick Ross ft. JAY Z (0:25)

2- “Bad Company” by A$AP Rocky (0:10)

3- “Kacey Talk” by YoungBoy Never Broke Again (0:10)

#24 Avisail Garcia

1- “Fiesta & Calle” by Rochy RD, Imperio Record (1:15)

2- “Rumbaton” by Daddy Yankee

#10 Yuli Gurriel

“El Vecino” by Dj Unic, El Taiger y Payaso x Ley (0:54)

#1 Garrett Hampson

“STAYING ALIVE (feat. Drake & Lil Baby)” by DJ Khaled, Drake, Lil Baby (0:25)

#7 Jesus Sanchez

1- “Bendecio” by Redimi2

2- “Justo Juez” by Almighty, Alex Zurdo (1:16)

#9 Jean Segura

“Ay si Nino” by Mafeo 13, Leo RD

#12 Jorge Soler

“Mirenme Ahora” by Myke Towers (0:16)

#58 Jacob Stallings

“Awesome God” by R-Swift (0:09)

#18 Joey Wendle

“Nobody (ft. Matthew West)” by Casting Crowns, Matthew West (0:29)