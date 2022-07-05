2022 MLB Draft Profile: Cam Collier

Position: 3B Height: 6’2″ Weight: 210 pounds School: Chipola JC (FL) Commitment: Louisville

Cam Collier is a 6’2”, 210-pound third base prospect who plays at Chipola Junior College. Collier is one of the more intriguing prospects in this draft class as he “pulled a Bryce Harper”—he accelerated his high school education and received his GED early to go play junior college baseball as a 17-year-old.

Collier only played one season at the JUCO level but was a highly productive hitter for Chipola’s offense. The freshman slashed .333/.419/.537 with 59 hits, twelve doubles, eight home runs, 47 RBIs, 25 walks, and a .956 OPS.

Cam Collier of @Chipola_BSB is on . The 2021 @PGAllAmerican continuing his hot streak with his 3rd HR of the season so far! @PGCollegeBall pic.twitter.com/F6yj3ktxjm — Perfect Game USA (@PerfectGameUSA) February 12, 2022

Big fly for Chipola 3B Cam Collier, this one off a lefty. 2nd this weekend for the top draft prospect in the JUCO ranks. pic.twitter.com/Cva2xeQeHy — Will Hoefer (@whoeferbaseball) February 12, 2022

Collier is the son of former MLB utility player Lou Collier, who played eight years in the Big Leagues. He’s also one of the youngest draft-eligible prospects in this class.

Heading into the 2022 MLB Draft, the Louisville commit is highly touted for his maturity, baseball bloodlines, and how impressive he has been at the junior college level against older competition.

Strengths

Excellent bat-to-ball skills

Outstanding bat speed

Power potential

Advanced plate approach

Makes loud contact to all fields

Plus arm strength

Weaknesses

Not a burner on the base paths

Might have to move to the outfield

Pro Comparison: José Ramírez

Projection: Early 1st Round

Bottom Line

Cam Collier is among the top hitting prospects in this draft class. His bat-to-ball skills are one of the best in this draft class. He has played against excellent competition and has performed at a very high level against older, talented players. Chipola has a track record of developing Major League talent like former AL MVP Jose Bautista and former All-Stars Patrick Corbin, Adam Duvall, and Russell Martin.

Collier’s hit tool will carry him through the minor league system but there is some raw power potential in his swing (perhaps as many as 20-30 home runs per year). He also has a very strong arm and has even pitched during his time at Chipola. The right-hander pitched 11 1⁄ 3 innings and struck out 16 batters while topping out at 93 mph.

Cam Collier is an option the Miami Marlins should consider with the sixth pick of the 2022 MLB Draft. He might not be Miami’s #1 priority, but he is a good Plan B or Plan C in case their top targets are already off the board.