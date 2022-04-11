Fish Stripes LIVE: 2022 Marlins series predictions

Here at Fish Stripes, we produce livestream panel discussions during the MLB regular season counting down to the start of each new Marlins series. Subscribe to the FS YouTube channel and turn on channel notifications to ensure that you don’t miss any of them!

The final segment of the show is always “Prediction Time,” in which we pick how many games the Marlins will win in the series. In our second year of consistent streaming, I have set up this article page to make it easier to monitor each panelist’s performance.

We encourage you to make series predictions, too. The 2022 Fish Picks contest will be rewarding the most accurate predictors throughout the season with BreakingT t-shirts.

The following people have made prognostications on Fish Stripes LIVE in 2022: Isaac Azout, Kevin Barral, Noah Berger, Alex Carver, Daniel Rodriguez, John Rodriguez and Ely Sussman.

Italics indicate that a panelist chose the correct team to win the series. Their prediction is shaded in blue if they also had the precise number of Marlins victories. Their prediction is crossed out if they completely whiffed—the team they picked to sweep a series actually got swept.