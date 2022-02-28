 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ely Sussman’s Top 30 Marlins prospects

Prospect rankings from the Fish Stripes managing editor.

Just in time for 2022 minor league spring training, here is my updated ranking of top Marlins prospects.

This Top 30 reflects my own preferences and not the Fish Stripes staff as a whole.

Most outlets are married to MLB’s archaic definition of prospect eligibility which uses at-bats/innings pitched/non-September days on the major league active roster. My criteria is slightly different. I graduate players from prospect status once they reach MLB career totals of 200 plate appearances or 200 batters faced. Also, players can graduate if active for at least half of a standard major league season (81 team games).

This Top 30 is divided into six tiers. Each one has its own article (coming soon). Prospects within the same tier are largely interchangeable—considering their ceiling, floor, injury risk, position, room for development, ability to adjust and intangibles, I expect them to have similar career value.

I will use the space below to feature other reputable Marlins prospect lists that have been updated within the last six months:

Ely Sussman’s Top 30 Marlins prospects (as of February 28, 2022)

  1. RHP Eury Pérez
  2. INF Kahlil Watson
  3. RHP Edward Cabrera*
  4. RHP Max Meyer
  5. RHP Sixto Sánchez*
  6. OF JJ Bleday
  7. LHP Jake Eder
  8. INF José Salas
  9. OF Peyton Burdick
  10. 1B Lewin Díaz*
  11. INF Ian Lewis
  12. LHP Dax Fulton
  13. C Joe Mack
  14. OF Víctor Mesa Jr.
  15. INF Yiddi Cappe
  16. RHP Zach McCambley
  17. RHP Jordan Holloway*
  18. C Nick Fortes*
  19. INF Nasim Nuñez
  20. INF José Devers*
  21. RHP Nick Neidert*
  22. RHP Evan Fitterer
  23. C Payton Henry
  24. INF Cody Morissette
  25. LHP Braxton Garrett*
  26. LHP Antonio Velez
  27. C Ronald Hernández
  28. OF/INF Osiris Johnson
  29. 1B Troy Johnston
  30. OF Griffin Conine

*Players on the Marlins 40-man roster

