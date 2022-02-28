Just in time for 2022 minor league spring training, here is my updated ranking of top Marlins prospects.
This Top 30 reflects my own preferences and not the Fish Stripes staff as a whole.
Most outlets are married to MLB’s archaic definition of prospect eligibility which uses at-bats/innings pitched/non-September days on the major league active roster. My criteria is slightly different. I graduate players from prospect status once they reach MLB career totals of 200 plate appearances or 200 batters faced. Also, players can graduate if active for at least half of a standard major league season (81 team games).
This Top 30 is divided into six tiers. Each one has its own article (coming soon). Prospects within the same tier are largely interchangeable—considering their ceiling, floor, injury risk, position, room for development, ability to adjust and intangibles, I expect them to have similar career value.
I will use the space below to feature other reputable Marlins prospect lists that have been updated within the last six months:
- Fish On The Farm (Alex Carver and Daniel De Vivo)
- Baseball America (Josh Norris)
- The Athletic (Keith Law)
- Prospects Live
- Prospects 1500 (Stoffer Cochran and Andrew Montenegro)
- Isaac Azout and Kevin Barral of Fish Stripes
Ely Sussman’s Top 30 Marlins prospects (as of February 28, 2022)
- RHP Eury Pérez
- INF Kahlil Watson
- RHP Edward Cabrera*
- RHP Max Meyer
- RHP Sixto Sánchez*
- OF JJ Bleday
- LHP Jake Eder
- INF José Salas
- OF Peyton Burdick
- 1B Lewin Díaz*
- INF Ian Lewis
- LHP Dax Fulton
- C Joe Mack
- OF Víctor Mesa Jr.
- INF Yiddi Cappe
- RHP Zach McCambley
- RHP Jordan Holloway*
- C Nick Fortes*
- INF Nasim Nuñez
- INF José Devers*
- RHP Nick Neidert*
- RHP Evan Fitterer
- C Payton Henry
- INF Cody Morissette
- LHP Braxton Garrett*
- LHP Antonio Velez
- C Ronald Hernández
- OF/INF Osiris Johnson
- 1B Troy Johnston
- OF Griffin Conine
*Players on the Marlins 40-man roster