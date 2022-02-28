Just in time for 2022 minor league spring training, here is my updated ranking of top Marlins prospects.

This Top 30 reflects my own preferences and not the Fish Stripes staff as a whole.

Most outlets are married to MLB’s archaic definition of prospect eligibility which uses at-bats/innings pitched/non-September days on the major league active roster. My criteria is slightly different. I graduate players from prospect status once they reach MLB career totals of 200 plate appearances or 200 batters faced. Also, players can graduate if active for at least half of a standard major league season (81 team games).

This Top 30 is divided into six tiers. Each one has its own article (coming soon). Prospects within the same tier are largely interchangeable—considering their ceiling, floor, injury risk, position, room for development, ability to adjust and intangibles, I expect them to have similar career value.

I will use the space below to feature other reputable Marlins prospect lists that have been updated within the last six months:

Ely Sussman’s Top 30 Marlins prospects (as of February 28, 2022)