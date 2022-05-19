Prospects within the same tier are largely interchangeable—considering their ceiling, floor, injury risk, position, room for development, ability to adjust and intangibles, I expect them to have similar career value.
The notes below were last updated on May 19, 2022.
7) LHP Jake Eder
Acquired via MLB Draft in 2020
2021 MiLB stats: 1.77 ERA, 2.48 FIP, .168 BAA in 71.1 IP (AA)
Current level: Double-A (injured list, Tommy John surgery)
2022 is age-23 season
8) INF José Salas
Acquired via international free agency in 2019
2021 MiLB stats: .305/.391/.405, 121 wRC+ in 230 PA (Rk/A)
Current level: Low-A
2022 is age-19 season (turned 19 on April 26)
9) INF Ian Lewis
Acquired via international free agency in 2019
2021 MiLB stats: .302/.354/.497, 122 wRC+ in 161 PA (Rk)
Current level: Low-A
2022 is age-19 season
10) INF Dax Fulton
Acquired via MLB Draft in 2020
2021 MiLB stats: 4.60 ERA, 4.25 FIP, .241 BAA in 78.1 IP (A/A+)
Current level: High-A
2022 is age-20 season
11) 1B Lewin Díaz
Acquired via trade in 2019
2021 MiLB stats: .248/.327/.518, 121 wRC+ in 312 PA (AAA)
Current level: Triple-A
2022 is age-25 season
12) RHP Sixto Sánchez
Acquired via trade in 2019
2021 MiLB stats: N/A
Current level: Triple-A (injured list, right shoulder surgery)
2022 is age-23 season (turns 24 on July 29)
