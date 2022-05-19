Prospects within the same tier are largely interchangeable—considering their ceiling, floor, injury risk, position, room for development, ability to adjust and intangibles, I expect them to have similar career value.

The notes below were last updated on May 19, 2022.

7) LHP Jake Eder

Acquired via MLB Draft in 2020

2021 MiLB stats: 1.77 ERA, 2.48 FIP, .168 BAA in 71.1 IP (AA)

Current level: Double-A (injured list, Tommy John surgery)

2022 is age-23 season

8) INF José Salas

Acquired via international free agency in 2019

2021 MiLB stats: .305/.391/.405, 121 wRC+ in 230 PA (Rk/A)

Current level: Low-A

2022 is age-19 season (turned 19 on April 26)

9) INF Ian Lewis

Acquired via international free agency in 2019

2021 MiLB stats: .302/.354/.497, 122 wRC+ in 161 PA (Rk)

Current level: Low-A

2022 is age-19 season

10) INF Dax Fulton

Acquired via MLB Draft in 2020

2021 MiLB stats: 4.60 ERA, 4.25 FIP, .241 BAA in 78.1 IP (A/A+)

Current level: High-A

2022 is age-20 season

11) 1B Lewin Díaz

Acquired via trade in 2019

2021 MiLB stats: .248/.327/.518, 121 wRC+ in 312 PA (AAA)

Current level: Triple-A

2022 is age-25 season

12) RHP Sixto Sánchez

Acquired via trade in 2019

2021 MiLB stats: N/A

Current level: Triple-A (injured list, right shoulder surgery)

2022 is age-23 season (turns 24 on July 29)