Prospects within the same tier are largely interchangeable—considering their ceiling, floor, injury risk, position, room for development, ability to adjust and intangibles, I expect them to have similar career value.

The ranking of these players and the notes below were last updated on February 28, 2022.

1) RHP Eury Pérez

Acquired via international free agency in 2019 Birthdate: April 15, 2003 (age 19 for 2022 season) Top level played at: High-A Strengths: Projectable frame; three above-average pitches; extension off the mound Concerns: History of pitchers with plus-plus height Player Comp (Ceiling): Adam Wainwright

That video shows Eury Pérez striking out Aaron Sabato (Twins organization) with a curveball, his third-best pitch. That was the norm for Pérez throughout his first season on U.S. soil, dominating top draft picks who were significantly older than him.

Pérez was brilliant at age 18. The majority of the earned runs and home runs that he surrendered in 2021 were confined to two starts (the latter being his final appearance). He demonstrated uncommon strike-throwing ability for such an inexperienced and long-limbed pitcher.

The only thing holding Pérez back from being in a tier of his own as a bonafide 60-grade prospect is the unknown. The Marlins (understandably) have kept the training wheels on so far, capping him at five innings/80 pitches and resting him for a full week in between starts. I cannot wait to watch him leading the Beloit Sky Carp rotation this season.

2) INF Kahlil Watson

Acquired via MLB Draft in 2021 Birthdate: April 16, 2003 (age 19 for 2022 season) Top level played at: Rookie ball Strengths: Loud contact to all fields; aggressive and efficient baserunning Concerns: Decision-making on defense

Kahlil Watson was a top-five talent in last year’s amateur draft class who fell into the Marlins’ lap at No. 16 overall.

Watson’s minor league debut was limited to nine games in the Florida Complex League, where he was arguably the best player on the field (.394/.524/.606, 13 R, 4 SB in 42 PA). He is more physically mature than the typical high school pick and has grown to 5-foot-11 after being listed at 5-foot-9 entering the draft.

The Marlins will get Watson reps at multiple infield positions with Low-A Jupiter in 2022.

3) RHP Edward Cabrera

Acquired via international free agency in 2015 Birthdate: April 13, 1998 (age 24 for 2022 season) Top level played at: MLB Strengths: Fastball velocity; extension off the mound; swing-and-miss secondaries Concerns: Lack of fastball trust and command

I considered Edward Cabrera to be the No. 1 Marlins prospect throughout last summer. That enthusiasm has wavered since then after deeper reflection about his fastball. It’s one thing to de-emphasize that pitch in the minors if you’re being instructed to focus on developing other weapons; it’s another to continue shying away from it after being promoted to The Show (with mediocre results when used).

When pitching from ahead in the count during his MLB starts in 2021, Cabrera only threw his heater 20.5% of the time, according to Statcast. The sample size is tiny because, due to shaky location, he rarely got into those favorable situations in the first place.

Cabrera can be much more effective if he puts more faith in himself to overpower batters and improves his precision to the glove side.

4) RHP Max Meyer

Acquired via MLB Draft in 2020 Birthdate: March 12, 1999 (age 23 for 2022 season) Top level played at: Triple-A Strengths: Slider shape and late break; athletic delivery Concerns: Unrefined changeup

Max Meyer had a league-average walk rate against Double-A competition in 2021, but he was extraordinary in every other regard. Leaning heavily on his slider, he consistently missed bats and managed the quality of his opponents’ contact. Whether it was at home or on the road, vs. lefties or righties, from one month to the next, his performance was unaffected.

Evaluators may have overestimated how much velocity Meyer would throw with as a starter, or perhaps there is room to rebound in that department this season now that he has experienced the professional grind and routine for himself.

The right-hander’s floor is higher than that of any other Miami farmhand. He will be a good major league reliever, if that is how the Marlins choose to utilize him. Meyer plays with a combination of awareness, athleticism and competitiveness that should allow him to overachieve relative his peripheral stats.

5) RHP Sixto Sánchez

Acquired via trade in 2019 Birthdate: July 29, 1998 (age 23 for 2022 season) Top level played at: MLB Strengths: Fastball velocity; well-disguised changeup with nasty movement; deep pitch arsenal; pitchability and command Concerns: Arm injuries (elbow and shoulder); conditioning; IDGAF attitude

As I write this, we are less than one year removed from seeing Sixto Sánchez starting major league spring training games, exceeding 100 mph with his fastball and complementing it with effective secondary pitches. That’s why I stubbornly keep him in my top tier. I will not abruptly give up on a player with his rare talent and confidence, especially when he has already shown us how it all translates at the highest level (3.64 ERA, 1.28 WHIP in 47.0 IP during MLB regular season/postseason).

However, I’m willing to concede that it’s time to temper our expectations. Sánchez’s rapid development relative to his age used to augment his career upside. That advantage has evaporated—due to his slow rehab from right shoulder surgery, he will likely be 24 by the time he’s able to contribute for the Marlins again in any capacity. Best-case scenario, he could get built up for a full-season starter’s workload in 2024.

Sánchez’s latest injury is not an exotic one in the world of pitching. If he works diligently under the direction of the medical services staff, he can possibly regain 100% of the stuff he used to have. How will he handle this adversity? Unfortunately, nobody in the Marlins organization vouches for his self-discipline.