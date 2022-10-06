 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Offishial news, 10/6/22: Don Mattingly’s farewell; low-payroll history; fall ball highlights

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes a look-ahead to our offseason content.

By Ely Sussman
  • The Mesa Solar Sox mercy-ruled the Salt River Rafters on Wednesday, 19-8 (F/8). José Salas, Joe Mack and Victor Mesa Jr. combined to reach base eight times. Mack exited early after getting hit by a pitch on the leg. Hopefully, it’s just a contusion.

  • Don Mattingly checked in with the Bally Sports Florida broadcast during his final Marlins game for a lengthy interview. The Marlins later presented him with a $8,888 donation to Mattingly Charities.
  • Jon Berti comfortably won the MLB stolen base title with 41 steals. Jorge Mateo of the Orioles was next closest with 35.
  • Miguel Rojas underwent successful surgery on his right wrist on Wednesday, according to Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase.
  • The Marlins finished ninth in the MLB reverse standings. They have 2.7% odds of winning the 2023 MLB Draft lottery.
  • The latest installment of Barry Jackson’s breakdown of the Marlins rebuild in the Miami Herald points out how the vast majority of low-payroll teams don’t come close to contending for championships.
  • Following Wednesday’s regular season finale, the Fish Stripes staff and I set up a Twitter Space to discuss what we endured over the last six months and what the franchise’s top priorities should be moving forward. Here is your periodic reminder that you can support us by purchasing a Super Follower subscription for $2.99 per month.

