- The Mesa Solar Sox mercy-ruled the Salt River Rafters on Wednesday, 19-8 (F/8). José Salas, Joe Mack and Victor Mesa Jr. combined to reach base eight times. Mack exited early after getting hit by a pitch on the leg. Hopefully, it’s just a contusion.
- Don Mattingly checked in with the Bally Sports Florida broadcast during his final Marlins game for a lengthy interview. The Marlins later presented him with a $8,888 donation to Mattingly Charities.
- Jon Berti comfortably won the MLB stolen base title with 41 steals. Jorge Mateo of the Orioles was next closest with 35.
- Miguel Rojas underwent successful surgery on his right wrist on Wednesday, according to Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase.
- The Marlins finished ninth in the MLB reverse standings. They have 2.7% odds of winning the 2023 MLB Draft lottery.
- The latest installment of Barry Jackson’s breakdown of the Marlins rebuild in the Miami Herald points out how the vast majority of low-payroll teams don’t come close to contending for championships.
- Following Wednesday’s regular season finale, the Fish Stripes staff and I set up a Twitter Space to discuss what we endured over the last six months and what the franchise’s top priorities should be moving forward. Here is your periodic reminder that you can support us by purchasing a Super Follower subscription for $2.99 per month.
- During a joint interview with Dylan Floro and Richard Bleier, Noah Berger quizzed them on who has the better career stats in various categories.
- Louis Addeo-Weiss has the numbers that express just how remarkable Sandy Alcantara’s 2022 season was.
- Congrats to Daniel Rodriguez, who finished atop the Fish Stripes LIVE series predictions leaderboard.
- The 20-team field for the 2023 World Baseball Classic is set with Panama and Nicaragua joining Czech Republic and Great Britain as qualifiers. Ticket packages for Round 1 games at LoanDepot Park are now on sale.
- Once the offseason gets underway, we will be frequently streaming new Marlins Jeopardy contests. Your audience-submitted trivia makes it all possible! Use this link to send in questions to be featured on the show.
- This week’s edition of the MLB Reacts survey was Aaron Judge-themed.
