- The Mesa Solar Sox lost to the Scottsdale Scorpions again on Tuesday, 12-5. Two Marlins players made their Arizona Fall League debuts out of the Solar Sox bullpen, Jorge Mercedes (1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K on 41 pitches) and Chandler Jozwiak (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K on 15 pitches).
- Aaron Judge led off Tuesday night’s game against the Rangers with a solo home run against former Marlin Jesús Tinoco. It was Judge’s 62nd homer of 2022, establishing a new American League single-season record.
- The Braves are back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back NL East division champions. As a reminder, the Marlins don’t have any division titles in their history.
- The South Florida chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America presented 2022 season awards to Sandy Alcantara (Most Valuable Player), Pablo López (Charlie Hough Good Guy), Edward Cabrera (Rookie of the Year) and Jon Berti (Heart & Professionalism).
- Today’s your last chance to vote for López to win the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award!
- Miguel Rojas met with fans at LoanDepot Park and showed his appreciation by giving away spare bats, as he does at the end of every Marlins season. Best wishes to Rojas as he undergoes right wrist surgery today.
- During the last road trip, Alcantara and Rojas teamed up to buy new Jordans for the team’s rookie pitchers and hitters.
- The latest installment of Barry Jackson’s breakdown of the Marlins rebuild in the Miami Herald focuses on starting pitching. The most interesting takeaway to me was Mel Stottlemyre Jr.’s skepticism about Max Meyer as a long-term rotation option. “It’s a little bit max effort [with his delivery]...He is wired a lot like a bullpen guy,” he told Jackson, though Stottlemyre admits that he hasn’t really had the opportunity to get to know Meyer yet.
- Tony La Russa officially stepped down as White Sox manager, citing health issues. Like the Marlins, the Sox had a disappointing season, but I suspect a lot of managerial candidates would see it as a more desirable job.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 33.4% chance to win their final game against the Braves. Jacob Stallings is the acting manager for the day and Elieser Hernandez will be making his first major league appearance since August 17.
- The Marlins will finish either eighth or ninth in the MLB reverse standings depending on today’s results. They own the tiebreaker over the Rockies by virtue of losing more games than them in 2021.
- In a survey of baseball writers at The Athletic, Alcantara received 91% of the NL Cy Young award votes.
