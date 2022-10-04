Marlins Game Coverage
- The Mesa Solar Sox lost their Arizona Fall League season opener to the Scottsdale Scorpions, 7-4. Four Marlins were in the starting lineup: José Salas (shortstop), Joe Mack (catcher), Victor Mesa Jr. (left field) and Holt Jones (pitcher). Those hitters combined to go 0-for-10 with four strikeouts. Salas drove in two runs, but also committed a throwing error. Jones barely threw half of his pitches for strikes (37 of 72).
- Miguel Rojas will undergo surgery on Wednesday to remove frayed cartilage from his right wrist. The total recovery time is estimated at two to three months, so barring setbacks, it won’t impact his availability for spring training or the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Rojas admits that the injury has affected his hitting—not coincidentally, he’s been homerless throughout the second half of the season while playing through the discomfort.
- On Monday, Rojas’ franchise record-setting streak of 64 consecutive errorless games at shortstop came to an end (Paul Severino jinxed him).
- The Marlins had lost nine straight Jesús Luzardo starts entering Monday, but this time, his teammates provided flawless relief work and enough run support to seal the victory.
- In other streak-snapping news, the Phillies clinched a postseason berth for the first time since 2011. Aaron Nola carried a perfect game into the seventh inning.
- The Yankees got seven no-hit innings from Luis Severino, but removed him because he wasn’t fully stretched out as a starter after recently returning from the injured list. The combined no-no was lost in the eighth.
- Despite spending much of this season in a part-time role and several weeks in the minor leagues, Bryan De La Cruz now ranks top five among all Marlins players in doubles, home runs, runs batted in and total bases. He nudged his weighted runs created plus above 100 (representing league average).
- All signs point to Elieser Hernandez filling Sandy Alcantara’s shoes and starting the final game of the Marlins season on Wednesday after Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville. In his latest Triple-A stint (August 24-September 26), he posted a 5.23 earned run average with 31 strikeouts in 31 innings pitched.
- The final regular season edition of Fish Stripes LIVE combined end-of-season storylines with a preview of possible Marlins offseason moves. I highly recommend checking it out if you missed the livestream!
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 46.4% chance to win their next game against the Braves.
- With two games remaining, the Marlins are ninth in the MLB reverse standings.
- Now through Wednesday, continue voting for Pablo López to win the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award!
- Jayson Stark of The Athletic selected Avisaíl García and Jesús Aguilar as his 2022 co-NL LVPs (least valuable players).
- Last week, I asked which of the Marlins’ disappointing veteran hitters has the greatest bounce-back potential in 2023. Jorge Soler received the most votes in the survey.
