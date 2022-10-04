Miami, FL—To spoil or not to spoil, that is the question.

To spoil. We’re spoiling. Join the fun. Let’s break it down.

(This will be short because I am tired and the season is winding down.)

There isn’t much else to say about Jesús Luzardo that hasn’t already been said. He was outstanding in his final outing of the season. He struck out three batters in the first, two in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth, and another three in the sixth to cap off a career-high tying TWELVE strikeout evening. He only walked one batter and didn’t allow a run against the Atlanta Braves. THE Atlanta Braves, who had been shut out only four previous times all season.

His final line: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 12 K, 101/67 P/S.

Luzardo fully embraced the spoiler role postgame when he told us how nice it was to make the Braves put the champagne on ice for one more day.

Jeff Brigham, Bryan Hoeing, and Richard Bleier each worked 1-2-3 innings in the seventh, eighth, and ninth to close out a crisp two-hour and twenty-nine minute, 4-0 win for the Marlins.

Wait, 4-0? Where did those runs come from?

The Dominican Bash Bros, THAT'S WHO!

Bryan De La Cruz continued his torrent pace with an RBI double in the first, a two-run home run in the third, and a two-out single in the seventh for good measure. That accounted for three of the runs. DLC crossed the plate on a Jesús Sánchez RBI double in the first inning for the fourth run (at the time, the second).

Simply put, De La Cruz is among the best hitters in the majors since being re-inserted into the Marlins lineup.

Noah’s Notes and What’s Next: