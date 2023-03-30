Today’s Marlins Game
4:10 p.m. ET first pitch
Probable Starting Pitchers: Max Scherzer (NYM) vs. Sandy Alcantara (MIA)
Watch/Listen: Bally Sports Florida/Fox Sports 940 Miami; MLB Network (out of market)
DraftKings Betting Lines: Marlins +105, O/U 6.5 runs
Marlins Podcast Episodes
- Skip Schumaker confirmed that the Marlins’ starting rotation order will be Sandy Alcantara today, Jesús Luzardo on Friday, Edward Cabrera on Saturday, Trevor Rogers on Sunday and Johnny Cueto on Monday. Schumaker will consider using Dylan Floro, A.J. Puk and Tanner Scott in save situations depending on specific matchups. Bryan De La Cruz will receive more playing time than Jesús Sánchez initially—they aren’t in a straightforward platoon with one another. Jacob Stallings remains the primary Marlins catcher.
- MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola and Anthony DiComo teamed up for this Opening Day FAQ. De Nicole predicts Sánchez to get the start over De La Cruz in left field with Max Scherzer on the mound. For any of you who’ll be attending, gates open at 1:30 p.m.
- The Marlins partnered with home security provider ADT. The deal is worth approximately $5 million per year and makes ADT the team’s first-ever jersey patch advertiser. That will take some getting used to.
- All domestic minor leaguers are set to receive substantial (long overdue) pay raises under the terms of a new, unprecedented collective bargaining agreement. The agreement could be announced as early as Friday, pending a union vote and MLB ownership approval. Jeff Passan of ESPN has the details.
- Today marks the beginning of our third season of Fish Stripes LIVE Marlins series preview shows! The livestream leads you up to first pitch from 3:00-4:00 p.m. ET. Check it out on YouTube/Twitter/Twitch. With chiropractic care and functional health, La Pop takes a preventative approach that optimizes wellness and quality of life for all ages. Find out more here!
- Bahamian rapper P KAYE came out with a new song about Jazz Chisholm Jr. It is fittingly titled...“Jazz Chisholm.” Here are the full lyrics.
- Jeff Conine’s new podcast episode with Aram Leighton included his take on the challenges of Jazz’s adjustment to center field, his experience at the World Baseball Classic and how the Marlins will utilize him during the regular season.
- The Nationals have been seeking new ownership for the franchise, but the sale process is “on pause” for the 2023 season, Chris Smith of Sports Business Journal reported. It’s expected to resume next offseason.
- A family of four can attend a Marlins home game this season for a cheaper price—$73.50 on average—than any other MLB team’s home game, according to Bookies.com. That estimate accounts for game tickets, parking, two beers, two sodas and four hot dogs.
- On this day five years ago, Miguel Rojas sealed the first win of the Marlins season with a 17th-inning walk-off single against the Cubs.
- The Marlins are in the sixth tier of FanGraphs’ Opening Day power rankings along with the Cubs, Diamondbacks and Orioles. Similarly, the team is projected for the 20th-most wins above replacement when combining position-by-position estimates.
- Rob Mains of Baseball Prospectus highlighted dozens of the most amusing 2023 PECOTA simulations, including one in which the Marlins, Braves, Mets and Phillies each record exactly 99 wins.
- We’ll wrap this up by sharing Ethan Bauer’s story about finding his soulmate through Marlins Twitter.
