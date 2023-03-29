Add “Jazz Chisholm” to your Marlins gameday playlist

There is an entertaining catalog of professionally produced songs that have been dedicated to the Miami Marlins through the years. In other instances, artists have name-dropped the club’s star players in their verses. But “Jazz Chisholm” by P KAYE might be a franchise first: from start to finish, the hip-hop single is all about Jazz Chisholm Jr.
The music video—produced by Bahamian company Jiggy Productions—shows P KAYE rapping into a ceiling microphone while wearing Chisholm’s red City Connect jersey. A projector behind him shows a montage of out-of-focus Chisholm highlights from the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The video is bookended with play-by-play calls from Bally Sports Florida’s Paul Severino and commentary by former Bally analyst Todd Hollandsworth.
With a run time of 2 minutes and 42 seconds, here are the full (explicit) lyrics:
They know I’m a winner…
I’m knockin dis shit out the park
Like I’m Jazz Chisholm
I’m swinging that stick
N****s know I’m a hitter
I’m up at the plate
I eat my opps for dinner
All star in the race
N****s know I’m a winner
A problem you let me touch first
Cuz it ain’t no telling
When I’m stealing second
A gravedigger
I like to play in the dirt
Sending that shit to heaven
Then I’m eurosteppin
I’m knockin dis shit out the park
Like I’m Jazz Chisholm
I’m swinging that stick
N****s know I’m a hitter
I’m up at the plate
I eat my opps for dinner
All star in the race
N****s know I’m a winner
A problem you let me touch first
Cuz it ain’t no telling
when I’m stealing second
A gravedigger
I like to play in the dirt
Sending that shit to heaven
Then I’m eurosteppin
Ice on my neck
Just so you see me shining
Love dem blue checks
Ain’t been down since I signed it
I was up next
Now I’m King of the Diamond
Don’t do commercial
Just PJs I’m flying in
Used to be broke
Just a kid from the islands
Now a young n**** got drip
Like a sinus
AMG cost couple grips
Ion mind it
Promise I hit
That shit gone need a pilot
Cuz Ima keep swinging dis stick
Like we sliding
Boy you a fool
You think Ion keep hammers with me
Got bananas,
We fill em wit crocodile teeth
Mally came with a blade
Dat shit sharp as my cleats
I’m a Marlin
So I stay 100
But I might run off with yo base
If I want it
Got blue in my hair
Just so you see me coming
Cuz I swear you ain’t gon see shit
How I’m running and
I’m knockin dis shit out the park
Like I’m Jazz Chisholm
I’m swinging that stick
N****s know I’m a hitter
I’m up at the plate
I eat my opps for dinner
All star in the race
N****s know I’m a winner
A problem you let me touch first
Cuz it ain’t no telling
When I’m stealing second
A gravedigger
I like to play in the dirt
Sending that shit to heaven
Then I’m eurosteppin
I’m knockin dis shit out the park
Like I’m Jazz Chisholm
I’m swinging that stick
N****s know I’m a hitter
I’m up at the plate
I eat my opps for dinner
All star in the race
N****s know I’m a winner
A problem you let me touch first
Cuz it ain’t no telling
When I’m stealing second
A gravedigger
I like to play in the dirt
Sending that shit to heaven
Then I’m euro stepping
“Jazz Chisholm” quickly received an endorsement from its namesake. Might not be long before the Marlins center fielder begins using it as his walk-up song.
You can buy the song on iTunes for $0.99. P KAYE also has three other (non-Marlins-related) singles listed there—“Narnia” (released in 2022), “Rewind” (2023) and “Voicemail” (2023).
