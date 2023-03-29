Add “Jazz Chisholm” to your Marlins gameday playlist

There is an entertaining catalog of professionally produced songs that have been dedicated to the Miami Marlins through the years. In other instances, artists have name-dropped the club’s star players in their verses. But “Jazz Chisholm” by P KAYE might be a franchise first: from start to finish, the hip-hop single is all about Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The music video—produced by Bahamian company Jiggy Productions—shows P KAYE rapping into a ceiling microphone while wearing Chisholm’s red City Connect jersey. A projector behind him shows a montage of out-of-focus Chisholm highlights from the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The video is bookended with play-by-play calls from Bally Sports Florida’s Paul Severino and commentary by former Bally analyst Todd Hollandsworth.

With a run time of 2 minutes and 42 seconds, here are the full (explicit) lyrics:

They know I’m a winner…

I’m knockin dis shit out the park Like I’m Jazz Chisholm I’m swinging that stick N****s know I’m a hitter I’m up at the plate I eat my opps for dinner All star in the race N****s know I’m a winner A problem you let me touch first Cuz it ain’t no telling When I’m stealing second A gravedigger I like to play in the dirt Sending that shit to heaven Then I’m eurosteppin

I’m knockin dis shit out the park Like I’m Jazz Chisholm I’m swinging that stick N****s know I’m a hitter I’m up at the plate I eat my opps for dinner All star in the race N****s know I’m a winner A problem you let me touch first Cuz it ain’t no telling when I’m stealing second A gravedigger I like to play in the dirt Sending that shit to heaven Then I’m eurosteppin

Ice on my neck Just so you see me shining Love dem blue checks Ain’t been down since I signed it I was up next Now I’m King of the Diamond Don’t do commercial Just PJs I’m flying in Used to be broke Just a kid from the islands Now a young n**** got drip Like a sinus AMG cost couple grips Ion mind it Promise I hit That shit gone need a pilot Cuz Ima keep swinging dis stick Like we sliding Boy you a fool You think Ion keep hammers with me Got bananas, We fill em wit crocodile teeth Mally came with a blade Dat shit sharp as my cleats I’m a Marlin So I stay 100 But I might run off with yo base If I want it Got blue in my hair Just so you see me coming Cuz I swear you ain’t gon see shit How I’m running and

I’m knockin dis shit out the park Like I’m Jazz Chisholm I’m swinging that stick N****s know I’m a hitter I’m up at the plate I eat my opps for dinner All star in the race N****s know I’m a winner A problem you let me touch first Cuz it ain’t no telling When I’m stealing second A gravedigger I like to play in the dirt Sending that shit to heaven Then I’m eurosteppin

I’m knockin dis shit out the park Like I’m Jazz Chisholm I’m swinging that stick N****s know I’m a hitter I’m up at the plate I eat my opps for dinner All star in the race N****s know I’m a winner A problem you let me touch first Cuz it ain’t no telling When I’m stealing second A gravedigger I like to play in the dirt Sending that shit to heaven Then I’m euro stepping

“Jazz Chisholm” quickly received an endorsement from its namesake. Might not be long before the Marlins center fielder begins using it as his walk-up song.

You can buy the song on iTunes for $0.99. P KAYE also has three other (non-Marlins-related) singles listed there—“Narnia” (released in 2022), “Rewind” (2023) and “Voicemail” (2023).