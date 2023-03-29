 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Add “Jazz Chisholm” to your Marlins gameday playlist

Fellow Bahamian P KAYE has dropped a new single celebrating Chisholm’s playing style.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
P KAYE/YouTube

There is an entertaining catalog of professionally produced songs that have been dedicated to the Miami Marlins through the years. In other instances, artists have name-dropped the club’s star players in their verses. But “Jazz Chisholm” by P KAYE might be a franchise first: from start to finish, the hip-hop single is all about Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The music video—produced by Bahamian company Jiggy Productions—shows P KAYE rapping into a ceiling microphone while wearing Chisholm’s red City Connect jersey. A projector behind him shows a montage of out-of-focus Chisholm highlights from the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The video is bookended with play-by-play calls from Bally Sports Florida’s Paul Severino and commentary by former Bally analyst Todd Hollandsworth.

With a run time of 2 minutes and 42 seconds, here are the full (explicit) lyrics:

They know I’m a winner…

I’m knockin dis shit out the park

Like I’m Jazz Chisholm

I’m swinging that stick

N****s know I’m a hitter

I’m up at the plate

I eat my opps for dinner

All star in the race

N****s know I’m a winner

A problem you let me touch first

Cuz it ain’t no telling

When I’m stealing second

A gravedigger

I like to play in the dirt

Sending that shit to heaven

Then I’m eurosteppin

I’m knockin dis shit out the park

Like I’m Jazz Chisholm

I’m swinging that stick

N****s know I’m a hitter

I’m up at the plate

I eat my opps for dinner

All star in the race

N****s know I’m a winner

A problem you let me touch first

Cuz it ain’t no telling

when I’m stealing second

A gravedigger

I like to play in the dirt

Sending that shit to heaven

Then I’m eurosteppin

Ice on my neck

Just so you see me shining

Love dem blue checks

Ain’t been down since I signed it

I was up next

Now I’m King of the Diamond

Don’t do commercial

Just PJs I’m flying in

Used to be broke

Just a kid from the islands

Now a young n**** got drip

Like a sinus

AMG cost couple grips

Ion mind it

Promise I hit

That shit gone need a pilot

Cuz Ima keep swinging dis stick

Like we sliding

Boy you a fool

You think Ion keep hammers with me

Got bananas,

We fill em wit crocodile teeth

Mally came with a blade

Dat shit sharp as my cleats

I’m a Marlin

So I stay 100

But I might run off with yo base

If I want it

Got blue in my hair

Just so you see me coming

Cuz I swear you ain’t gon see shit

How I’m running and

I’m knockin dis shit out the park

Like I’m Jazz Chisholm

I’m swinging that stick

N****s know I’m a hitter

I’m up at the plate

I eat my opps for dinner

All star in the race

N****s know I’m a winner

A problem you let me touch first

Cuz it ain’t no telling

When I’m stealing second

A gravedigger

I like to play in the dirt

Sending that shit to heaven

Then I’m eurosteppin

I’m knockin dis shit out the park

Like I’m Jazz Chisholm

I’m swinging that stick

N****s know I’m a hitter

I’m up at the plate

I eat my opps for dinner

All star in the race

N****s know I’m a winner

A problem you let me touch first

Cuz it ain’t no telling

When I’m stealing second

A gravedigger

I like to play in the dirt

Sending that shit to heaven

Then I’m euro stepping

“Jazz Chisholm” quickly received an endorsement from its namesake. Might not be long before the Marlins center fielder begins using it as his walk-up song.

You can buy the song on iTunes for $0.99. P KAYE also has three other (non-Marlins-related) singles listed there—“Narnia” (released in 2022), “Rewind” (2023) and “Voicemail” (2023).

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...