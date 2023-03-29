Marlins, ADT agree to jersey patch sponsorship

ADT will be the Miami Marlins’ first-ever jersey patch sponsor, Michael Butler of the Miami Herald reports. The deal covers the next three seasons (2023-2025) and pays out $5 million annually, according to Sportico’s Matt Badenhausen. The formal team announcement is coming this afternoon, almost one year to the day that Major League Baseball gave its teams the green light to tap into jersey patches as a new revenue stream.

Fish Stripes has some original reporting on this matter. The Marlins and ADT began jersey negotiations soon after the program’s introduction, exchanging mock-ups of the patch as far back as June 2022.

Here’s the end result, per team photographer Jasen Vinlove:

“It’s the first asset that will travel with us to visiting ballparks,” Marlins president of business operations Caroline O’Connor told Butler, “which is why we wanted to be connected with a local brand like ADT and very proud to have them with us everywhere.”

Butler adds that beyond the patches, ADT signage will appear in LoanDepot Park and along the third base line. There will also be a suite reserved for ADT employees and customers. The Boca Raton-based company wasn’t spending with the Marlins prior to this sponsorship.

The other MLB teams with patch deals so far are the Boston Red Sox (MassMutual for $17 million per year), San Diego Padres (Motorola for $10 million per year), Cincinnati Reds (Kroger for $5 million per year), Houston Astros (Occidental Petroleum), Los Angeles Angels (FBM) and Arizona Diamondbacks (Avnet).