- Yuli Gurriel and Jesús Sánchez homered against Trevor Rogers during Monday’s intrasquad scrimmage at LoanDepot Park. Sánchez slugged an abysmal .164 against lefties last season. Fish Stripes staffers on the scene estimated that about 50 Marlins Members attended the scrimmage.
- Gurriel will wear uniform No. 10 this season. It’s the same number he has worn throughout his professional career. The most recent Marlin to have No. 10 was JT Riddle (2018-2019) and the most notable No. 10 in Marlins history is Gary Sheffield (1993-1998).
- Newly added food offerings at LoanDepot Park include Naked Taco (available outside Section 8), Pardon My Cheesesteak (Section 13), The BeisBowl (Section 19), Bites del Caribe (Section 24) and On Deck Smashed Burger (Section 207). The “Cubano Gigante” sandwich that debuted at FanFest is at the Goya stand (Section 40). Isaac Azout highly recommended the Buffalo chicken loaded fries from On Deck Smashed Burger.
- Former Marlins radio broadcaster Glenn Geffner has launched his own paid newsletter on Substack, “Glenn Geffner’s View from the Bleachers.”
VIEW FROM THE BLEACHERS will be an unfiltered look at the Marlins, and to a lesser extent Major League Baseball—both on and off the field. “Unfiltered” doesn’t mean malicious. It doesn’t mean negative. It means is honest and thorough.
There are, at times, things you know when you’re on the inside that you’re not able to share. There are things that go unspoken when you’re on the payroll, benefits of the doubt you’re going to publicly give your employer.
Being “unfiltered” means I can now offer unique insight and perspective into what the spin really means, what people mean by what they don’t say as much as by what they do.
Anyone who works for the team or relies on the club granting them access and information is going to be filtered. I don’t serve at the pleasure of the ballclub anymore. That, along with more than three decades worth of perspective and relationships in the Game, will make this space unique.
- Thanks to The Good Phight’s Ethan Witte for once again including my perspective in his NL East roundtable. And thanks to Peter Pratt for chatting with me about the Marlins rotation and more on Locked On Marlins.
- Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald wrote about Jazz Chisholm Jr., who likens the Marlins championship quest to manga.
- MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola has more on Garrett Hampson’s Marlins ping pong tournament title and Jean Segura’s admiration for fellow Dominican Albert Pujols.
- Kim Ng joined Craig Mish on SportsGrid to discuss Jazz’s conversion to center field and the “work in progress” that is the Marlins offense.
- The Braves unveiled their City Connect uniforms, a “modern update” to the uniform that Hall of Famer Hank Aaron wore when breaking Babe Ruth’s career home run record.
- The Marlins fanbase ranks only 25th on The Athletic’s MLB Hope-O-Meter. If you have a subscription and click through to the article, you’ll see that I did put my thumb on the scale. At BetMGM, the Fish have received the fewest bets to win the 2023 World Series of any MLB team. That isn’t the same as saying they are the least likely team to win it all—there would presumably be more action on them if betting were legalized in Florida.
- SportsBetting.ag has the over/under for Marlins regular season wins set at 75.5 with +375 odds of making the playoffs.
- In Spanish, Son Los Marlins reflects on the only starting pitchers in Marlins history to win on Opening Day and Vicent Baldayo previews the 2023 Marlins for Pitcheos Salvajes (embedded below).
- Best wishes to reliever Sergio Romo, who closed out his playing career on Monday. Romo had a brief Marlins stint in 2019, but he rose to prominence with the Giants and took the mound for the final time wearing their uniform.
