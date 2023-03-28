VIEW FROM THE BLEACHERS will be an unfiltered look at the Marlins, and to a lesser extent Major League Baseball—both on and off the field. “Unfiltered” doesn’t mean malicious. It doesn’t mean negative. It means is honest and thorough.

There are, at times, things you know when you’re on the inside that you’re not able to share. There are things that go unspoken when you’re on the payroll, benefits of the doubt you’re going to publicly give your employer.

Being “unfiltered” means I can now offer unique insight and perspective into what the spin really means, what people mean by what they don’t say as much as by what they do.

Anyone who works for the team or relies on the club granting them access and information is going to be filtered. I don’t serve at the pleasure of the ballclub anymore. That, along with more than three decades worth of perspective and relationships in the Game, will make this space unique.