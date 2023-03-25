Down the Dorsal: Luis Arraez Unleashes Hidden Power at WBC

The World Baseball Classic: what a tournament! New Marlins players were out in full force.

Johnny Cueto (Dominican Republic) made his first and only start against Puerto Rico. Cueto utilized his signature shimmy to upset the timing of opposing hitters and held them scoreless entering the third inning.

But then, he started missing his spots and paid for it. This gives us good insight into Cueto. When the fastball is there and the funk is working for him, I think he will be an effective pitcher. But he struggled in Spring Training and you have to be worried about the veteran’s longevity and endurance.

In terms of offense, we had this nice walk-off hit by Jean Segura (Dominican Republic) and a stunning multi-home run game from Luis Arraez (Venezuela). If Arraez could somehow keep this up during the regular season—hit 15, 20 homers—that would be huge.

