Marlins Game Coverage
Marlins Podcast Episodes
- The Marlins concluded the Grapefruit League with a 7-16-4 record. Their .304 winning percentage and minus-61 run differential both ranked last among all 30 MLB teams this preseason.
- With the pending selection of Yuli Gurriel, Miami’s Opening Day roster is expected to include the following players: Sandy Alcantara, Luis Arraez, Matt Barnes, Jon Berti, Huascar Brazoban, Edward Cabrera, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Garrett Cooper, Johnny Cueto, Bryan De La Cruz, Dylan Floro, Nick Fortes, Avisaíl García, Braxton Garrett, Gurriel, Jesús Luzardo, Andrew Nardi, A.J. Puk, Trevor Rogers, Jesús Sánchez, Tanner Scott, Jean Segura, Jorge Soler, Jacob Stallings and Joey Wendle.
- These players will participate in a workout and an intrasquad scrimmage at LoanDepot Park this afternoon. Follow Isaac Azout, Noah Berger and Daniel Rodriguez for live updates.
- Despite missing the 26-man roster cut, José Iglesias has decided to stay with the organization (at least until his next opt-out opportunity on May 1). It’s difficult to remember the last time that the Marlins had so much legitimate Triple-A/MLB infield depth.
- Tommy Nance and Steven Okert will be going on the injured list. Okert is seemingly closer to returning to full strength.
Skip Schumaker said Nance is “still a few weeks away” and Okert “felt really good today”— Alex Krutchik (@AlexKrutchikCJN) March 26, 2023
- The Marlins announced plans to wear their throwback uniforms for 11 “Flashback Fridays” this season, beginning with this week’s Friday home game against the Mets. The uniforms include teal hats, home white jerseys and pants with teal pinstripes, and a 30th anniversary logo patch on the side. A new “Marlins Museum” will be open on the left field concourse for those contests.
- Garrett Hampson defeated Andrew Nardi in straight sets to win the 2023 Marlins Spring Training ping pong tournament. Hampson entered the tourney as a No. 6 seed.
- President Joe Biden announced that he intends to appoint Kim Ng to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, & Nutrition (h/t Christina De Nicola, MLB.com). It’s a federal advisory committee that “aims to promote healthy, accessible eating and physical activity for all Americans, regardless of background or ability.”
- Senator Marco Rubio wrote a letter to Bruce Sherman on behalf of Cuban-American fans who allegedly faced “harassment and censorship” from LoanDepot Park security when attempting to enter the stadium for the USA vs. Cuba WBC semifinal game.
Loading comments...