Ely explains the reasons why he’s both excited and concerned about Eury Pérez (5:15), Johnny Cueto (8:45), Trevor Rogers (14:30), Jesús Sánchez (21:25), Edward Cabrera (29:50) and Avisaíl García (36:15) for the upcoming season.

Enjoy Episode 188!

Here are their 2023 ZiPS projections:

Eury Pérez—99.1 IP, 4.08 ERA, 1.3 WAR

Johnny Cueto—143.2 IP, 4.20 ERA, 1.2 WAR

Trevor Rogers—121.2 IP, 4.22 ERA, 1.5 WAR

Jesús Sánchez—504 PA, .247/.313/.427, 110 wRC+, 2.2 WAR

Edward Cabrera—97.2 IP, 4.24 ERA, 0.7 WAR

Avisaíl García—438 PA, .243/.301/.380, 94 wRC+, 1.2 WAR

I wouldn’t be surprised if any of them go significantly over or under those numbers.

Follow Ely (@RealEly) and Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) on Twitter. Check out our full coverage here at FishStripes.com.

The Fish Stripes podcast channel has rebranded to Fish on First! Our programs include The Offishial Show, Fish Stripes Unfiltered, Fishology and State of the Fish. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.