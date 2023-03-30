In 2022, the Marlins did not get the production they expected from Jorge Soler, Avisail Garcia and Jacob Stallings. Daniel Rodriguez, Louis Addeo-Weiss and Ely Sussman examine what they’ll have to do to improve this season, plus they ponder how Tanner Scott could remedy his control issues.

Enjoy Episode 12 of Fishology!

Louis and Ely agree that among these select veterans, Soler is the most likely to produce at a high level in 2023.

