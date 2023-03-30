Marlins vs. Mets: Start time, how to watch and game thread—March 30, 2023

Welcome to our Opening Day Marlins vs. Mets game thread. No surprises on the just-announced Marlins active roster:

Mets Starting Lineup

RHP Max Scherzer (career 135 ERA+)

Notes: Scherzer is making his 27th career start against the Marlins and his 14th at LoanDepot Park...The Mets have a ton of roster continuity on the hitting side. Other than Narváez, all of their other Opening Day starters were part of the 2022 club.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara (career 135 ERA+)

Pregame Roster Moves: INF Yuli Gurriel selected from Triple-A Jacksonville; RHP Nic Enright (Hodgkin’s Lymphoma), RHP Tommy Nance (right shoulder strain) and LHP Steven Okert (left abductor strain) placed on 15-day injured list; RHP Max Meyer (Tommy John surgery recovery) placed on 60-day injured list

Additional Notes: Alcantara is making his fourth consecutive Opening Day start...If any relievers are needed, Skip Schumaker identified Dylan Floro, A.J. Puk and Tanner Scott as his current candidates for save opportunities...Huascar Brazoban, Edward Cabrera, Nick Fortes, Braxton Garrett and Andrew Nardi are experiencing their first Opening Day as major leaguers...Thursday marks the first time that the Marlins will take the field with ad patches on their jerseys.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida locally or MLB Network if you’re out of market. Listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Noah Berger and Isaac Azout are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@Trainboy100 and @IsaacAzout) for in-game updates. Noah will handle the game recap article.

