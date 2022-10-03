 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—October 3, 2022

Jesús Luzardo and Bryce Elder will start Monday’s Marlins vs. Braves game at LoanDepot Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Bryan De La Cruz #14 of the Miami Marlins reacts after hitting a double against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at loanDepot park on September 24, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Welcome to Monday’s Marlins (67-92, -96 RD) vs. Braves (100-59, +86 RD) game thread. It’s the final series of the 2022 season for the Fish!

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The ninth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through October 5.

Braves Starting Lineup

  1. RF Ronald Acuna Jr. (116 wRC+ this season, 98 wRC+ over last 30 days)
  2. SS Dansby Swanson (116, 105)
  3. CF Michael Harris II (137, 117)
  4. 3B Austin Riley (144, 91)
  5. 1B Matt Olson (120, 105)
  6. DH Travis d’Arnaud (119, 108)
  7. C William Contreras (137, 133)
  8. 2B Orlando Arcia (107, 138)
  9. LF Robbie Grossman (80, 103)

LHP Bryce Elder (150 ERA+ this season, career 150 ERA+)

Elder’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Notes: A win tonight—or a Mets loss—would clinch Atlanta’s fifth consecutive National League East title...Elder has not allowed more than three runs in any of his MLB appearances. However, he’s also had the good fortune of facing the Marlins and Nationals three times apiece. The gap between Elder’s actual and expected results can be explained by awesome performance in medium- and high-leverage situations. Is that sustainable for one more start?

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Jon Berti (88 wRC+ this season, 28 wRC+ over last 30 days)
  2. 3B Joey Wendle (90, 122)
  3. CF Bryan De La Cruz (96, 200)
  4. RF Avisaíl García (69, 73)
  5. DH Jesús Sánchez (85, -10)
  6. C Nick Fortes (101, 82)
  7. LF JJ Bleday (71, 37)
  8. SS Miguel Rojas (73, 90)
  9. 1B Lewin Díaz (51, 74)

LHP Jesús Luzardo (115 ERA+ this season, career 89 ERA+)

Luzardo’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti, Bleday, Fortes and Rojas in, Brian Anderson, Jordan Groshans, Charles Leblanc and Jacob Stallings out; Wendle switches from SS to 3B, Sánchez switches from LF to DH

Additional Notes: De La Cruz starts in the third spot of the batting order for only the second time this season...Atlanta’s lineup tonight has seven of the nine players who faced Luzardo on August 13 (5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, 1 HR). As much as any pitcher in baseball, Luzardo has been victimized by lousy run support and bullpen shenanigans. The Marlins have lost his last nine starts and 14 of 17 starts overall this season despite him doing pretty well!

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger and Adam Akbani are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@Trainboy100 and @AdamAkbani) for in-game updates. Noah will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds

