Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—October 3, 2022

Monday's Marlins (67-92, -96 RD) vs. Braves (100-59, +86 RD) game thread. It's the final series of the 2022 season for the Fish!

Braves Starting Lineup

LHP Bryce Elder (150 ERA+ this season, career 150 ERA+)

Notes: A win tonight—or a Mets loss—would clinch Atlanta’s fifth consecutive National League East title...Elder has not allowed more than three runs in any of his MLB appearances. However, he’s also had the good fortune of facing the Marlins and Nationals three times apiece. The gap between Elder’s actual and expected results can be explained by awesome performance in medium- and high-leverage situations. Is that sustainable for one more start?

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Jesús Luzardo (115 ERA+ this season, career 89 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Berti, Bleday, Fortes and Rojas in, Brian Anderson, Jordan Groshans, Charles Leblanc and Jacob Stallings out; Wendle switches from SS to 3B, Sánchez switches from LF to DH

Additional Notes: De La Cruz starts in the third spot of the batting order for only the second time this season...Atlanta’s lineup tonight has seven of the nine players who faced Luzardo on August 13 (5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, 1 HR). As much as any pitcher in baseball, Luzardo has been victimized by lousy run support and bullpen shenanigans. The Marlins have lost his last nine starts and 14 of 17 starts overall this season despite him doing pretty well!

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger and Adam Akbani are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@Trainboy100 and @AdamAkbani) for in-game updates. Noah will handle the game recap article.

