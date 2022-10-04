Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—October 4, 2022

Welcome to Tuesday’s Marlins (68-92, -92 RD) vs. Braves (100-60, +82 RD) game thread. It’s the final series of the 2022 season for the Fish!

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The ninth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through October 5.

Braves Starting Lineup

RHP Jake Odorizzi (88 ERA+ this season, career 103 ERA+)

Notes: A win tonight—or a Mets loss—would clinch Atlanta’s fifth consecutive National League East title...Odorizzi has been pretty bad in his nine starts since being traded to the Braves (5.66 ERA, 5.34 FIP, 1.67 WHIP in 41.1 IP). His strength is controlling the running game—dating back to 2019, opponents are 9-for-20 on stolen base attempts against him...The Braves offense has been shut out in two of their last three matchups vs. left-handed starters (Ranger Suárez and Jesús Luzardo).

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

LHP Braxton Garrett (114 ERA+ this season, career 101 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Anderson, Groshans and Stallings in, JJ Bleday, Nick Fortes and Miguel Rojas out; Wendle switches from 3B to SS, García switches from RF to DH, Sánchez switches from DH to LF

Additional Notes: This is the first time since April that Anderson, De La Cruz and Sánchez are starting together in the outfield...Garrett tossed six scoreless innings against the Braves on August 14.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Daniel Rodriguez is at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@Drodyyy) for in-game updates. Alex Krutchik will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds