Concluding a series of exclusive interviews with members of the Miami Marlins bullpen, our guests are veteran relievers Dylan Floro and Richard Bleier. This hilarious conversation covers:

Floro’s recovery from spring training shoulder issues

Bleier’s bizarre experience being called for three balks

What makes save situations different from other relief appearances

Floro winning a World Series title in 2020

Offseason plans and what they’re trying to improve upon for next season

Quizzing them on who has better career stats in various categories

Enjoy Episode 6 of What a Relief!

As referenced during the final segment, here are their eerily similar MLB career stats:

Both pitchers are under Marlins club control for the 2023 season—Bleier via the contract extension he signed last spring and Floro via arbitration eligibility.

Follow Noah (@Trainboy100) and Fish Stripes (@fishstripes). Check out our full coverage here at FishStripes.com.

Fish Stripes is ranked by Feedspot as the world’s No. 2 Miami Marlins podcast (trailing only the pod that’s produced by the franchise itself). Our programs include The Offishial Show, Big Fish Small Pod, Fish Stripes Unfiltered and Earning Their Stripes. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.