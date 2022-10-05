 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
TODAY'S GAME THREAD Marlins (E. Hernandez) vs. Braves

Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—October 5, 2022

Elieser Hernandez will start Wednesday’s Marlins vs. Braves game at LoanDepot Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Miami Marlins gesture before the game against Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 3, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (68-93, -93 RD) vs. Braves (101-60, +183 RD) game thread. This is it: Game 162. Also, it’s Game 1,035 (regular season and postseason combined) of Don Mattingly’s Marlins managerial tenure. Thank you, Donnie!

Braves Starting Lineup (to be updated ASAP)

Notes: After clinching the National League East title and the No. 2 seed in the NL playoffs, Atlanta is likely going with a classic “hangover” lineup.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Jon Berti (90 wRC+ this season, 37 wRC+ over last 30 days)
  2. CF JJ Bleday (68, 28)
  3. DH Bryan De La Cruz (104, 220)
  4. C Nick Fortes (97, 60)
  5. LF Jesús Sánchez (93, 261)
  6. 2B Charles Leblanc (106, 103)
  7. 3B Jordan Groshans (75, 75)
  8. RF Peyton Burdick (73, 227)

1B Lewin Díaz (49, 67)

RHP Elieser Hernandez (64 ERA+ this season, career 83 ERA+)

Hernandez’s 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Hernandez's 2022 pitch distribution and Statcast percentile rankings
Baseball Savant

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Bleday, Burdick, Fortes and Leblanc in, Brian Anderson, Avisaíl García, Jacob Stallings and Joey Wendle out; Berti switches from 2B to SS, De La Cruz switches from CF to DH

Additional Notes: By average age, this is probably the youngest Marlins lineup of the season. All of the position players besides Berti are in their early-20s or mid-20s...I suspect the reliever usage will skew young as well with the likes of Andrew Nardi, Jake Fishman and Bryan Hoeing following Hernandez...This game could have 2023 MLB Draft order ramifications depending on what the Rockies do—they enter play against the Dodgers with an identical 68-93 record.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Daniel Rodriguez and Hector Rodriguez are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@Drodyyy and @Hector_Baseball) for in-game updates. Hector will handle the game recap article.

