Marlins vs. Braves: Start time, how to watch and game thread—October 5, 2022

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (68-93, -93 RD) vs. Braves (101-60, +183 RD) game thread. This is it: Game 162. Also, it’s Game 1,035 (regular season and postseason combined) of Don Mattingly’s Marlins managerial tenure. Thank you, Donnie!

A model of leadership and professionalism.



From the bottom of our hearts, thank you Donnie. pic.twitter.com/DaFW3VPyPt — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) October 5, 2022

Braves Starting Lineup (to be updated ASAP)

Notes: After clinching the National League East title and the No. 2 seed in the NL playoffs, Atlanta is likely going with a classic “hangover” lineup.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

1B Lewin Díaz (49, 67)

RHP Elieser Hernandez (64 ERA+ this season, career 83 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Bleday, Burdick, Fortes and Leblanc in, Brian Anderson, Avisaíl García, Jacob Stallings and Joey Wendle out; Berti switches from 2B to SS, De La Cruz switches from CF to DH

Additional Notes: By average age, this is probably the youngest Marlins lineup of the season. All of the position players besides Berti are in their early-20s or mid-20s...I suspect the reliever usage will skew young as well with the likes of Andrew Nardi, Jake Fishman and Bryan Hoeing following Hernandez...This game could have 2023 MLB Draft order ramifications depending on what the Rockies do—they enter play against the Dodgers with an identical 68-93 record.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Daniel Rodriguez and Hector Rodriguez are at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow them on Twitter (@Drodyyy and @Hector_Baseball) for in-game updates. Hector will handle the game recap article.

