Miami, FL—The Miami Marlins knocked off the Atlanta Braves 12-9 to complete their 2022 season. The Marlins finished fourth in the National League East with a 69-93 record. It was also Don Mattingly’s final game with the Miami Marlins.

Right-handed pitcher Elieser Hernandez got the final start of the season for the Fish. Hernandez had a short outing as he only threw four innings allowing four hits, three runs, no walks, and three strikeouts.

Heading into the fifth inning, the Marlins had right-hander Bryan Hoeing come in relief. Hoeing had a strong fifth inning for the Fish, but got ripped in the top of the sixth. He was taken out of the game after allowing a three-run home run to Marcell Ozuna that gave Atlanta a 6-5 lead. Miami called on rookie left-handed pitcher Andrew Nardi to get out of the inning. Nardi quickly got Eddie Rosario to strike out looking before giving a double to Robbie Grossman, then he punched out Guillermo Heredia to end the threat.

The rookie southpaw would struggle in the seventh after giving up a two-run home run to Matt Olson. Nardi finished his outing throwing 1 1⁄ 3 innings allowing three hits, two runs, one walk, and three strikeouts. Despite excellent minor league production, he frequently put on too many baserunners in his Marlins appearances this season (2.66 WHIP).

Jeff Brigham came in to relieve Nardi and allowed a hit before striking out Eddie Rosario.

Left-hander Tanner Scott got the eighth inning and kept the Braves off the scoreboard in his final outing of the season. Scott allowed two hits, no runs, no walks, and two strikeouts.

Left-hander Jake Fishman came out of the bullpen in the ninth to try to shut the door but was pulled after facing three batters. William Contreras doubled down the left field line and Ozuna reached first on an infield single before Fishman got Rosario to pop out.

Dylan Floro was able to secure the win for the Fish, recording the final two outs as he earned his tenth save of the season. That included a 13-pitch battle against Vaughn Grissom with the potential tying runs on base.

At the plate, the Marlins offense exploded for twelve runs on thirteen hits and two home runs. Right fielder Peyton Burdick had the best game of his MLB career as he went 3-for-4 (his first time doing so in an MLB game) with a two-run home run and four RBIs.

Peyton Burdick's 4th HR of the season:



Exit Velocity: 108 mph

Distance: 411 ft.

Launch Angle: 27 degrees

Home Run in X Ballparks: 30 out of 30 pic.twitter.com/9zLXk8lbLl — Hector Rodriguez (@Hector_Baseball) October 5, 2022

He also leapt at the wall to rob Matt Olson of another homer.

“Definitely feels good,” Burdick said after his strong performance. “I’m going to continue to do the work that I’ve been doing since I came back here this offseason.”

Catcher Nick Fortes ended his rookie season on a high note, too. Fortes went 2-for-4 with his ninth home run. JJ Bleday went 2-for-5 with an RBI triple and Jon Berti went 2-for-3 with a two-run triple and two walks.

What’s next?

There are no more games left for the Miami Marlins as the season is completed and the Marlins will start on what should be a busy offseason. The Marlins will need to make some tough decisions this offseason to improve the club.

One major decision that’ll need to be made is hiring a new manager. Don Mattingly was Miami’s longest-tenured manager in the franchise’s history. This could be an interesting offseason for the Fish if they can plan on competing next season and want to make a run at the postseason.

As for the 2022 Marlins, it wasn’t the season that fans had hoped for but there were still some fun games and moments. Marlins fans got to experience a historic season from Sandy Alcantara, who should win the NL Cy Young Award. Jazz Chisholm Jr. made his first All-Star Game and we saw the growth and development of hometown kid Jesús Luzardo.

That’s all folks!