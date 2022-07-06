Marlins Game Coverage
- Tuesday’s minor league scores: FCL Marlins lost, 8-5; DSL Marlins lost, 4-0; DSL Miami lost, 3-2. Yiddi Cappe (FCL Marlins) had his first career multi-homer game. His season total of five is nearly as much as the rest of the team combined. Right-hander Cason Sherrod, making his third rehab appearance on the road back from Tommy John surgery, struck out five of nine batters faced. Shouldn’t be much longer until the 26-year-old Sherrod is competing at a full-season level.
- Vote for Jazz Chisholm Jr. daily between now and Thursday at 2 p.m. ET. He and Ozzie Albies are finalists to be selected as the National League’s starting second baseman for the All-Star Game. One is clearly superior to the other.
- Chisholm and Jorge Soler are both gradually ramping up physical activities after their first week on the injured list. Jesús Luzardo threw a 30-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday and Sixto Sánchez will throw a 30-pitch side session today. Edward Cabrera has a 20-pitch bullpen set for Thursday.
- Here are my updated Marlins minor league leaderboards through the first 13 weeks of the season.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 48.6% chance to win their series finale vs. the Angels. For the first time in more than a month, Miami’s playoffs odds have gone above 10%.
- MLB Pipeline did a detailed update of their Top 100 MLB prospects list. Eury Pérez (17th), Max Meyer (23rd) and Kahlil Watson (52nd) made the cut.
- The Marlins remain in “The Melee” tier of the FanGraphs Power Rankings. They rose from No. 19 to No. 18 on MLB.com and dropped from No. 17 (tied) to No. 18 on The Athletic.
- Sandy Alcantara ranks 4th, Pablo López ranks 22nd and Trevor Rogers ranks 84th on The List of top starting pitchers for fantasy baseball created by Nick Pollack of Pitcher List.
- After Tuesday’s scoreless outing, Alcantara has pitched 19 more innings than anybody else in the majors and leads the pack by one full win above replacement, according to Baseball-Reference. The veteran right-hander was greeted outside LoanDepot Park by dozens of fans on his way home. He stopped to sign autographs and take pictures with them (via Joe DaSilva).
- In carrying the Marlins to their sixth straight win, Alcantara once again breezed through seven-plus innings. He’s done that 11 starts in a row—only Kevin Brown (16 in 1996) and Carl Pavano (13 in 2004) have had longer streaks for the Marlins.
- Max Scherzer (oblique strain) was magnificent in his return from the injured list (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB+HBP, 11 K). He’ll either face the Marlins in New York on Sunday or the Braves on Monday, per Tim Healey of Newsday.
- On this day 15 years ago, Hanley Ramírez had an extra-inning, game-winning bunt single against the Dodgers.
- Any last-minute questions for setup man Steven Okert? He will be recording an interview with Fish Stripes later today for our “What a Relief” podcast series.
