It’s time for the Marlins to buy

The Marlins have what looks to be a friendly schedule in the coming weeks that will take them up to and through the August 2 MLB trade deadline. That’s good news for an inconsistent team that enters Wednesday with a 41-45 record, five games back of the nearest National League postseason spot. But for them to take full advantage of these winnable games, I believe Miami should begin to make moves as soon as possible, improving the roster with more impactful and complementary players.

The Marlins are close enough to keep competing for 2022 thanks to the expected returns of several important pieces from the injured list. The absences of sluggers Jorge Soler and Jazz Chisholm have badly hurt the team’s offense. Fortunately, Soler is in the middle of a rehab assignment, only days away from being activated; Chisholm should be back with the Fish right after the All-Star break.

A thin Miami pitching staff can look forward to contributions from reliever Cody Poteet and eventually starters Edward Cabrera and Jesús Luzardo. Second-ranked Marlins prospect Max Meyer would be a major leaguer already if not for his own injury setback, but that isn’t bothering him anymore.

“We see Max as a playoff starter”-DJ on what they see Max Meyer becoming. The team has no interest in putting him in the pen. #Marlins — Isaac Azout (@IsaacAzout) July 13, 2022

Evenly the highly touted Sixto Sánchez is progressing toward facing live batters in the near future.

Including Wednesday, 15 of the next 22 Marlins games are against rebuilding clubs: the Pirates (5), the Reds (7), and the Cubs (3). We’re talking about three of the weakest opponents in baseball this year! Simply winning these series isn’t enough—the Marlins must dominate them like they have the Nationals (12-1).

Plus, the Marlins have 12 total games left against the Phillies, who sit above them in the battle for the third NL Wild Card spot. Miami has a recent history of doing well when facing the Phils head to head.

It is not crazy to imagine an Avisaíl García resurgence at the plate and good second halves from Soler and Jesús Sánchez (they both finished strong in 2021). But they could use some outside help regardless.

A Marlins team that adds one or two good hitters—especially those who produce against lefties and/or play center field—and an experienced arm capable of closing games can reach the playoffs this year. They just need to recognize that beginning now, every day is precious. Make some moves before it’s too late.