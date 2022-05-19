2022 Miami Marlins Walk-Up Songs

This article is tailor-made for fans like me who love a good walk-up song. With the Marlins no longer publicly displaying the team’s musical choices (they used to here), Fish Stripes is putting in the effort to maintain an unofficial playlist. We will try to keep the list as accurate and up-to-date as possible. Feel free to shout at us if you find a mistake!

This alphabetized list contains separate sections for position players (walk-up songs) and pitchers (entrance songs).

Listen closely the next time one of the bullpen guys has their name announced. Some players have multiple walkup songs.

Full Playlist

Position Players

#99 Jesús Aguilar

1- “Lonli” by Jimmix

2- “Coraza Divina” by Daddy Yankee

#15 Brian Anderson

“Double Bubble Trouble” by M. I. A.

#5 Jon Berti

“Still D.R.E.” by Dr. Dre (Instrumental)

#2 Jazz Chisholm Jr.

1- “Banking on Me” by Gunna

2- “What Happened to Virgil” by Lil Durk

3- “Peru” by Fireboy DML

#26 Garrett Cooper

“Saint” by Hucho Jack, Travis Scott

#14 Bryan De La Cruz:

1- “Coronao” by Rochy RD

2- “Trucha” by Chimbala

#24 Avisaíl García

“El Abusador del Abusador” by Daddy Yankee

#9 Erik González

“Llego el Real” Remix by Omega & Ozuna

#59 Payton Henry

“Can’t Stop” by Red Hot Chili Peppers

#11 Miguel Rojas

1- “25/8” by Bad Bunny

2- “Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny

3- “Party” by Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro

#7 Jesús Sánchez

“Bendecido” by Redimi2

#12 Jorge Soler

“123” by El Micha

(Can’t find exact song online)

#58 Jacob Stallings

“Awesome God” by R-Swift

#18 Joey Wendle

“Nobody” by Casting Crowns, Matthew West

Pitchers

#22 Sandy Alcantara

“Los Cajeros” by El Alfa

#52 Anthony Bass

“The Next Episode” by Dr. Dre

#55 Anthony Bender

“Heavy Metal” by Sammy Hagar

#35 Richard Bleier

“Breed” by Nirvana

#20 Dan Castano

“Bury My Bones” by Whiskey Myers

#36 Dylan Floro

“For Whom The Bell Tolls” by Metallica

#50 Sean Guenther

“Fire Woman” by The Cult

#38 Louis Head

“Enemy” by Imagine Dragons, JID, Arcane

#57 Elieser Hernandez

“El Duro” Remix by Don Omar ft Daddy Yankee

(Can’t find exact song)

#49 Pablo López

“Tu Me Quemas” by Chino y Nacho

#44 Jesús Luzardo

“El Negrito Fullero” by Cardenales del Exito

#51 Tommy Nance

“Youth of the Nation” by P.O.D.

#29 Nick Neidert

“Redneck Yacht Club” by Craig Morgan

#48 Steven Okert

“Kings of Summer” by ayokay, Quinn XCII

#56 Zach Pop

“The Unforgiven” by Metallica

#72 Cody Poteet

“Awake and Alive” by Skillet

#28 Trevor Rogers

“Sharp Dressed Man” by ZZ Top

#66 Tanner Scott

“Safaera” by Bad Bunny

#31 Cole Sulser

“Smooth” by Santana