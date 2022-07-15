Marlins vs. Phillies: Start time, how to watch and game thread—July 15, 2022

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (43-45, +3 RD) vs. Phillies (46-43, +47 RD) game thread.

It’s the opening game of a new series, which means we’ve got free prop bets and an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The fifth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through July 17.

Phillies Starting Lineup

RHP Kyle Gibson (90 ERA+ this season, career 95 ERA+)

Notes: Schwarber loves to hit at LoanDepot Park (.292/.346/.729, 6 HR in 12 G)...The Phils just got back from a trip to Toronto where unvaccinated players like Realmuto weren’t allowed to play, so this will be his first game action since Monday...Hoskins (.737 OPS in 34 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Alcantara among active Phillies players...Since these clubs previously met, the Phils have formed a closer by committee—Andrew Bellatti, Seranthony Dominguez, Brad Hand and Corey Knebel have each picked up saves over the last month.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara (238 ERA+ this season, career 135 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Cooper, Soler, Stallings and Wendle in, Jon Berti, Nick Fortes, Billy Hamilton and Luke Williams out; Aguilar switches from 1B to DH, De La Cruz switches from RF to CF.

Pregame Roster Moves: Jorge Soler and Cody Poteet activated from injured list; Jon Berti (left groin strain) placed on 10-day IL; Daniel Castano optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville

Additional Notes: The Marlins will be without MLB’s most prolific base-stealer for this entire series (and all of next week as well)...Poteet is ready for his first MLB game since May 25. He shoved 6 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings across his three minor league rehab appearances...Beginning tonight, Alcantara has his own organized supporters section in section 22 (along the third-base line)...With Max Meyer poised to make his debut on Saturday, another pitcher on the current Marlins active roster will have to get squeezed off.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream on MLB.TV.

Isaac Azout will be representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@IsaacAzout) for in-game updates. He will handle the game recap article.

All Marlins minor league affiliates are also in action. Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds