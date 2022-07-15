Marlins Game Coverage
- Thursday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 6-4; Double-A Pensacola won, 7-3; High-A Beloit lost, 5-1; Low-A Jupiter was postponed due to rain. Congrats to JJ Bleday, Jerar Encarnación and Santiago Chávez, the only Jumbo Shrimp batters to reach base safely against Jacob deGrom during his rehab start. Jorge Soler did not play for Pensacola—the expectation is that the Marlins will activate him from the injured list today.
- Max Meyer has made it to The Show. My second-ranked Marlins prospect, Meyer has allowed two runs or fewer in 10 of his 12 Triple-A starts this season, the only exceptions being outings that were impacted by injury. He’ll start for the Marlins on Saturday (which would have otherwise been Trevor Rogers’ rotation spot).
- Prior to the promotion, Meyer placed 14th on Baseball Prospectus’ Top 50 MLB prospects list. Eury Pérez is No. 8 overall and José Salas is No. 58.
- Several Marlins players got banged up during Thursday’s game, especially Jon Berti (mild left groin strain). Miguel Rojas chipped a tooth, but shouldn’t be out for long. The initial indications are that Billy Hamilton is alright after a home plate collision with Pittsburgh’s Jason Delay.
- There are a couple insane winning streaks happening in the American League. The perpetually rebuilding Orioles have surged above the .500 mark with 10 straight victories, while the Mariners rallied big in the later innings to extend their streak to 11. In the midst of MLB’s longest postseason drought, Seattle enters Friday in possession of the second AL Wild Card spot.
- Corey Seager was the eighth and final player to be locked in for Home Run Derby participation. Here’s the full field. Two-time defending derby champion Pete Alonso is the slight betting favorite to win it this year over Kyle Schwarber.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 61.8% chance to win their series opener vs. the Phillies. Remember, this will be the opening of Sandy’s Beach in section 22 of LoanDepot Park.
- In Dax Fulton’s Q&A with James Weisser of Prospects Live, the talented lefty talks life on and off the field. He’s roommates with Evan Fitterer in Beloit and they are both guitarists.
- It’s the final day to support Blue Wahoos Stadium in Round 3 of the Best of the Ballparks 2022 fan vote on Ballpark Digest.
- In the aftermath of the Blue Jays parting ways with Charlie Montoyo, SportsBetting.ag gives Don Mattingly +1200 odds of being the next MLB manager fired.
- Hector Rodriguez shares his personal MLB Draft big board for the Marlins, featuring the top five (realistically available) players that he’d consider with the sixth overall pick.
- According to Craig Mish and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, “the Marlins appear to be leaning toward taking a polished college bat” in the first round, but prep pitchers Dylan Lesko and Brandon Barreira cannot be ruled out. The draft begins Sunday at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
- Within that aforementioned Herald article, Marlins director of amateur scouting DJ Svihlik likens Kahlil Watson to Carl Everett, Darryl Strawberry and Doc Gooden—extraordinarily talented players who needed (in Watson’s case, still need) time to mature. Watson remains with his family in North Carolina, two weeks removed from his most recent MiLB game.
