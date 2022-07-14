With the 2022 MLB Draft just days away, I’ve decided on the top five prospects that I think the Marlins should consider with their first-round pick. After all of the draft profiles I’ve done, I believe each of these players could be realistically available at the sixth overall spot and very productive in the pros.

It seems like the Miami Marlins will use their first-rounder on a position player. This is a position player-heavy draft class, giving the Marlins an excellent opportunity to land a blue-chip prospect.

Here are the top draft-eligible prospects for the Marlins to target.

INF Termarr Johnson

My number #1 draft prospect for the Miami Marlins is high school middle infielder Termarr Johnson. The Georgia native is one of the top prospects in this draft class and is arguably the best pure hitter in this draft.

On ESPN, Johnson is the second-ranked prospect and the top infield prospect in this draft class. On MLB Pipeline, Johnson is the fourth-ranked prospect and is the #1 second base prospect in this draft class. He’s also the third-ranked high school in the draft as well.

Johnson’s hit tool stands out here as his bat-to-ball skills are at an elite level, especially for someone his age. The Arizona State commit also has some power potential at the plate but could be the best hitter this draft class with his elite bat speed and hand-eye coordination.

If Johnson is available with the sixth pick, it would be a home run selection for the Fish. Johnson’s ceiling is very high even though he’s limited defensively. There’s a ton to like about the Peach State infielder and could be the next top prospect in the Marlins farm system.

2. INF Cam Collier

Another infielder that should be high on the Marlins draft board is junior college infielder Cam Collier. The Chipola product is one of the most intriguing prospects in this draft as he graduate high school early and played one season of JUCO ball.

Collier is also only 17 years old, which makes him one of the youngest players in this draft class. During his one season at Chipola, Collier posted excellent numbers against tough and much older competition.

At the plate, Collier slashed .333/.419/.537 with 59 hits, twelve doubles, eight home runs, 47 RBIs, 25 walks, and a .956 OPS. Similar to Johnson, he is one of the best pure hitters in this draft.

Cam Collier (@Chipola_BSB) sends this one a long way for a no-doubter to RF. Tons of whip, produces EZ all flds juice. 3rd HR of season. #PGDraft #PGJC @Florida_PG pic.twitter.com/jyfjjpPobT — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) February 11, 2022

Collier has a smooth left-handed swing with excellent bat speed and elite bat-to-ball skills. He also has some power in his bat but that’s something that could be developed even more during his time in the minors.

If Johnson is already off the board, the Marlins might look at Cam Collier as a Plan B. He still has that highly-coveted hit tool and is younger than most of the draft prospects. Collier would be an excellent selection.

3. C Kevin Parada

Draft-eligible sophomore catcher Kevin Parada is one of the top prospects in the 2022 MLB Draft. He’s also a prospect that could very likely get selected with the sixth pick of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Kevin Parada is a 6’1”, 200-pound catcher that spent the last two seasons playing for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. During his time at GT, Parada had two impressive seasons for the Yellow Jackets.

As a freshman, Parada slashed .318/.379/.550 with 70 hits, twenty doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 42 RBIs, and a .929 OPS. The California native was also named a Freshman All-American.

During the 2022 season, Parada had an even more impressive sophomore season for Georgia Tech. Parada slashed .361/.4453/.709 with 93 hits, ten doubles, 26 home runs, 88 RBIs, eleven stolen bases, and a 1.162 OPS.

Another day, another Kevin Parada bomb pic.twitter.com/1B7hossfX5 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) February 26, 2022

If the Marlins decide to take Parada, they would be getting a hit-first catcher with power potential. Parada isn’t a bad catcher behind the plate but he doesn’t possess the best arm strength and his bat is what will carry him through the minor leagues.

4. SS Brooks Lee

Brooks Lee is another collegiate draft prospect that should be high on the Marlins’ draft board. Coming out of high school, Lee was already considered to be a blue-chip draft prospect but was selected because he wanted to play at Cal Poly, which is managed by Lee’s father.

After missing most of 2020 with leg injuries, Lee earned a starting role and had a huge redshirt-freshman season. During the 2021 season, Lee slashed .342/.384/.626 with 76 hits, 27 doubles three triples, ten home runs, 57 RBIs, and a 1.010 OPS.

Lee followed up his 2021 season with an even better 2022 season for the Mustangs. Lee slashed .357/.462/.664 with 84 hits, 25 doubles, fifteen home runs, 55 RBIs, 46 walks, and a 1.125 OPS.

Brooks Lee is in my opinion the best college player in the draft, he’s got the perfect combination of: Contact Quality, Swing Decisions, Bat to Ball skills, Barrel Accuracy, and Defensive Value. pic.twitter.com/ugwrSFmiqS — (@mason_mcrae) April 24, 2022

There’s a good chance Lee could be a top five pick but if he does slip out of the top five, Miami should consider taking him. He’s a switch-hitting shortstop who projects to stay at shortstop or third base as he’s a very sound defensive prospect.

Even though Cal Poly doesn’t play elite competition, Lee showcased his tools in the Cape Cod Collegiate Summer League last summer. Lee batted over .400 in 21 games and blasted six home runs against some of the best collegiate pitchers in the country.

5. 3B/OF Jacob Berry

The final draft prospect I have on my Marlins big board is former LSU Tiger Jacob Berry. The draft-eligible sophomore infielder is another elite college bat in this draft class and could be an option for Miami with the sixth pick.

Before arriving at LSU, Berry played his first season at Arizona and had a monster freshman season for the Wildcats. As a freshman, Berry slashed .352/.439/.676 with 87 hits, nineteen doubles, five triples, seventeen home runs, 70 RBIs, 33 walks, and a 1.115 OPS.

After one season at Arizona, Berry put his name in the Transfer Portal and followed his head coach, Jay Johnson, to LSU. During his only season at LSU, Berry slashed .370/.464/.630 with 77 hits, nine doubles, fifteen home runs, 48 RBIs, 27 walks, and a 1.094 OPS.

The ping off Jacob Berry’s bat was so close to a BESR sound. One of the greatest sounds of all time. pic.twitter.com/F4lykUyvpS — 11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast (@11point7) April 22, 2022

While Berry is also a switch-hitting infielder with a good mix of contact and power, he is limited defensively. At Arizona, Berry was mostly used as a DH but played a little more third at LSU. Berry projects to be a first baseman or DH at the next level.

Selecting Berry would be betting on his bat. He’s limited defensively and has below-average speed. Even so, his offensive talent could fast-track him through the minor leagues.