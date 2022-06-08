2022 MLB Draft Profile: Kevin Parada

Position: C Height: 6’1″ Weight: 210 pounds School: Georgia Tech

Kevin Parada is a 6’1”, 210-pound catching prospect who plays for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Parada is the #1 catching prospect in this draft class after just two excellent seasons at Georgia Tech.

During his two years at GT, Parada has been considered one of the best catchers in college baseball. He’s not an elite defensive catcher but his offensive profile and numbers are through the roof.

In today’s game, it’s very difficult to find a major league catcher that can hit around the league average. For Parada, his offensive is his strength. During his sophomore season, Parada has put together an excellent season for the Yellow Jackets. Parada is slashing .361/.453/.709 with 87 hits, nine doubles, 26 home runs, 88 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 30 walks, and a 1.162 OPS.

Strengths

60-grade power

Advanced plate approach

Doesn’t try to do too much at the plate

Drives the ball well to all fields

Runs well for a catcher

Line drive hitter

Projects to be middle-of-the-order bat

Great work ethic

Weaknesses

Throwing strength and accuracy

Receiving skills

Pro Comparison: Joey Bart

Projection: Early first round

Bottom Line

Kevin Parada is expected to go early in the first round as his offensive prowess is rare for catchers in today’s game. While his defense is a work in progress, his offensive tools and production are outstanding.

Another day, another Kevin Parada bomb pic.twitter.com/1B7hossfX5 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) February 26, 2022

Only a handful of teams can say they are truly satisfied with their catching situation. The rest could use more offensive production from the position. That includes the Marlins—Jacob Stallings is an excellent defensive catcher but hits at the bottom of Miami’s lineup for a reason.

The Fish do have some young catching options in their organization like Nick Fortes, Paul McIntosh, and Joe Mack. Even so, they would love to have a player like Parada. If the Marlins’ top options get drafted prior to the No. 6 spot, they may select Parada.