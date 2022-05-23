2022 MLB Draft Profile: Termarr Johnson

Position: 2B Height: 5’10″ Weight: 175 pounds School: Mays HS (GA) Commitment: Arizona State

Termarr Johnson is a 5’10” 175-pound infield prospect who plays for the Mays Raiders. Johnson is one of the top draft-eligible players in the 2022 class and might be the best pure hitting prospect we have seen in years.

On Perfect Game, Johnson is the #1 high school prospect in the country and recently announced his commitment to Arizona State with his brother. On MLB Pipeline, Johnson is their third-ranked prospect for the 2022 MLB Draft.

No. 1 ranked high schooler senior, shortstop Termarr Johnson, has committed to Arizona State University! pic.twitter.com/7W4lAgSU21 — Farm To Fame (@FarmToFame_) May 10, 2022

Johnson’s best tool is his hitting tool. On the 20-80 scouting scale, MLB Pipeline rates it as a 70 but some argue that he’s a true 80. Johnson also possesses plus raw power and good speed on the base paths, making him one of the most sought-after prospects in this draft class.

Strengths

Elite hit tool

Plus raw power

Advanced plate approach

Good speed

Competes against elite talent

Drive the ball to all fields

Weaknesses

Limited defensively

Could be tough to sign away from Arizona State

Doesn’t have an elite frame

Pro Comparison: José Altuve

Projection: Top 10 pick

Bottom Line

Termarr Johnson might be the best hitting prospect in this draft class even with other elite bats available like Druw Jones and Brooks Lee. He’s a candidate to come off the board with one of the first three picks, but there is an outside shot he could be available at six.

If Johnson is somehow there for the Marlins, they should rush to the podium to select him without hesitation. He’s such an advanced hitter that scouts have been comparing him to Hall of Famers such as Wade Boggs and Vladimir Guerrero Sr. Termarr Johnson would be an incredible value at No. 6 overall.