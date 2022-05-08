2022 MLB Draft Profile: Brooks Lee

Position: SS Height: 6’1″ Weight: 190 pounds School: Cal Poly

Brooks Lee is a 6’1” 190-pound shortstop who plays for the Cal Poly Mustangs. Lee is one of the top prospects in the 2022 MLB Draft class and could be on the Marlins’ radar.

Coming out of high school, Lee was a highly touted prospect projected to go in the first three rounds of the 2019 draft. However, Lee decided to delay his professional career, instead enrolling at Cal Poly to be coached by his father, Larry Lee. (The Giants selected him in the 35th round that year.)

Brooks Lee (2022) @calpolystangs @YD_RedSox returned to the Cape from @USABaseballCNT earlier this week. A switch-hitting infielder w/power, here’s a look at open face swings from each side. #PGCape pic.twitter.com/lKQziOYPO7 — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) July 25, 2021

During his first season at Cal Poly, Lee only played in two games due to the COVID-shortened 2020 schedule and two leg injuries. As a redshirt-freshman, he earned a starting role and had a monster season for the Mustangs. Lee slashed .342/.384/.626 with 76 hits, 27 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 57 runs batted in, 18 walks, and a 1.010 OPS.

During the 2022 season, Lee has continued to produce at the plate. He’s slashing .368/.476/.637 with 67 hits, 20 doubles, nine home runs, 40 runs batted in, 40 walks, and a 1.113 OPS while playing in all 46 games for the Mustangs.

B3 | TWO RUN HOMERUN BY BROOKS LEE!!



DSU - 2

CP - 4#RideHigh | #DSUvsCP pic.twitter.com/tG133VhWFa — Cal Poly Baseball (@calpolystangs) April 2, 2022

Lee has one of the best hit tools in this draft class as he makes loud contact to all fields and doesn’t strike out a ton.

Also, Lee is praised for his baseball IQ, no doubt helped by growing up around a successful coach who himself briefly played pro ball.

Strengths

Plus hit tools

Excellent plate approach

High Baseball IQ

Good arm strength

Consistently makes hard contact

Drives the ball to all fields

Raked in the Cape Cod Summer Collegiate League

Weaknesses

Doesn’t face great competition at Cal Poly

Injury history

Projected to play at third instead of shortstop at the next level

Pro Comparison: Chase Utley

Projection: Top 10 pick

Bottom Line

Brooks Lee should come off the board early during the 2022 draft, though there’s a good chance he’s still available at sixth overall. If Lee is still available when the Marlins are on the clock, he is worthy of serious consideration. The Marlins haven’t selected a college infielder in the first round since Colin Moran (2013).

Lee is a very talented switch-hitter capable of moving quickly through the minors with his advanced plate approach and bat-to-ball skills. Even in a hitter-heavy draft class, there aren’t many better pure hitters than Brooks Lee.