2022 MLB Draft Profile: Elijah Green

The 2022 MLB Draft will be held in Los Angeles from July 17-19. The Miami Marlins have the sixth overall pick. This article series will cover draft-eligible prospects who are worth considering with that selection.

Position: OF Height: 6’3″ Weight: 225 pounds School: IMG Academy Commitment: Miami

Elijah Green is a physically mature outfield prospect who plays for the IMG Academy Ascenders. Green is also one of the top prospects heading into the 2022 MLB Draft. Green played summer ball for the FTB/Philadelphia Phillies Scout Team and has already signed to play for the Miami Hurricanes.

At 6’3”, 225-pound Green is one of the biggest and strongest prospects in his draft class. He’s been receiving national attention going back several years and might be in consideration to be the #1 overall pick.

Green is extremely gifted with an elite combination of speed and power. He’s also a very sound defensive prospect, capable of playing all over the outfield. He should still have the range to play center field as he continues to fill in his large frame.

Green has been named a 2022 Preseason High School All-American by Baseball America.

Strengths

Huge power potential

Can drive to ball to all fields

Elite speed

Great range defensively

Plus arm strength

Plays well against tough competition

Weakness

Has some swing-and-miss

Tends to chase pitches out of the zone

Struggled with high velocity up in the zone

Pro Comparison: Luis Robert

Projection: Top 5 pick

Bottom Line

Elijah Green has been on MLB teams’ radars since his freshman season. You rarely see this type of athleticism and power in a high school prospect. Despite the intense spotlight, he has continued to perform on the field.

I’m not sure there’s a prospect in this draft class with a higher ceiling than Green. He’s talented enough to be considered a farm system’s top prospect as soon as he enters pro ball. If he somehow falls to the sixth pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, the Marlins should not hesitate to draft Elijah Green, just as they did when Kahlil Watson fell into their laps last year.