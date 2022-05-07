Legendary MLB.com beat reporter and founder of Man On Second Baseball Joe Frisaro joins Kevin and Isaac to cover all the key storylines of the 2022 Marlins season thus far.

Team performance vs. expectations through 25 games

Mediocrity from Elieser Hernandez and Trevor Rogers

Anticipating the call up of Max Meyer

Criticizing the Marlins’ roster moves and player usage

The breakout of Jesús Luzardo



Lack of a reliable closer

2022 prospect performances

Career advice for young journalists

