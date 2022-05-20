Kyle Sielaff of the Marlins Radio Network describes the start of the 2022 season from his vantage point. Kevin and Isaac react to Max Meyer’s injury and Anthony Bender’s continued struggles before bringing on Kyle (9:00) to discuss the following topics:

How he got his start with the Marlins

Breaking down the first 37 games

Triple-A bats knocking on the door

Marlins vs. Braves series predictions

Fan questions

Career advice for aspiring broadcasters

Enjoy Episode 19!

