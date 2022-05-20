Fish Stripes Podcast Episodes
- Thursday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville won, 6-3; Double-A Pensacola was postponed (health and safety protocols); High-A Beloit lost, 5-3; Low-A Jupiter lost, 7-1. Will Stewart made his Jumbo Shrimp debut, combining with JImmy Yacabonis and Robert Garcia to strike out 17 batters.
- Max Meyer (ulnar nerve irritation) will miss at least one start, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. Meyer had allowed only seven total earned runs over his first eight starts at the Triple-A level before being tagged for six and eight earned in his last two outings.
- Eno Sarris of The Athletic is confident that Meyer’s “stuff” will translate to success in the majors whenever he finally gets the opportunity to prove it.
- In case you missed it, my Marlins Top 30 prospects list has been updated. Listen to The Offishial Show to better understand my methodology.
- Max Scherzer suffered a significant oblique strain that’s expected to sideline him into July. The Mets enter Friday with a seven-game lead in the National League East, the largest cushion of any MLB division leader.
- David Samson insists on the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz that upon his dismissal from the Marlins, other MLB teams inquired with him about joining their front offices. Looking back at Josh Beckett’s career, Samson says he lacked the motivation to realize his full potential. “He would not say that he pitched to the ability that he had because he never was willing to care as much about the regular season as the postseason.”
- Son Los Marlins sees Jazz Chisholm Jr. as the kind of player that the Marlins have been missing since Hanley Ramírez.
- Alex Carver of Fish On The Farm is still worried about Jesús Sanchez.
- Tommy Hutton joined Jeremy Taché on Miami Mic’d Up to cover everything from his beginnings as a broadcaster to his early impressions of the 2022 Fish.
- The new Locked On Marlins episode features Sean Millerick.
- Sandy Alcantara was on MLB Central sharing his excitement for Pablo López and detailing his life off the field.
