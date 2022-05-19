 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Offishial news, 5/19/22: Jazz in play; Dominican Summer League schedule

Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes an updated top prospects list.

By Ely Sussman
Jazz Chisholm Jr. #2 of the Miami Marlins hits a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Scheduled Games for May 19, 2022 (all times ET)

Triple-A—Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (home) vs. Durham Bulls, 7:05 p.m.

Double-A—Pensacola Blue Wahoos (road) vs. Montgomery Biscuits, 7:35 p.m.

High-A—Beloit Sky Carp (home) vs. Peoria Chiefs, 7:35 p.m.

Low-A—Jupiter Hammerheads (road) vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers, 6:30 p.m.

  • Wednesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 7-1; Double-A Pensacola won, 7-1; High-A Beloit won, 4-1; Low-A Jupiter lost, 3-1. Jerar Encarnación accounted for all of the Jumbo Shrimp offense with a solo home run. It’s his 10th overall, surpassing his 2021 season total in half as many games. Josh Simpson will be reuniting with him soon at Triple-A—Simpson extended his season-opening scoreless streak to 18 23 innings. Jeff Brigham is looking more and more like a major league bullpen candidate, striking out 11 of his last 14 batters faced.
  • Encarnación is the biggest riser on my updated Marlins Top 30 prospects list. Poteet just graduated from prospect status and five other players who cracked the list entering Opening Day have been squeezed down. Eury Pérez remains my No. 1 guy, but there was a lot of tweaking outside of that.
  • On a night when the Marlins had a short bench, Anthony Bass takes us inside the mind of an inexperienced pinch-runner.
  • Jazz Chisholm Jr. moved into the top 10 of both FanGraphs and Baseball-Reference wins above replacement for position players. Chisholm’s strikeout rate (22.7%) is almost identical to the MLB average (22.6%). That was supposed to be his greatest flaw! There are not enough words to describe how impressive he’s been.

  • The 2022 Dominican Summer League schedule has been released. The season opener is June 6. The Marlins are fielding two teams: DSL Marlins and DSL Miami. They’ll be playing against each other seven times.
  • Our guest for Saturday’s episode of Fish Stripes Unfiltered will be Kyle Sielaff of the Marlins Radio Network. Any questions for him?
  • Join us in wishing Brian Anderson a happy 29th birthday! He’s riding a 22-game on-base streak, the longest by any Marlins player since 2018.
Fish Stripes original GIF

