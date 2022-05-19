Marlins Game Coverage
Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
- Wednesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 7-1; Double-A Pensacola won, 7-1; High-A Beloit won, 4-1; Low-A Jupiter lost, 3-1. Jerar Encarnación accounted for all of the Jumbo Shrimp offense with a solo home run. It’s his 10th overall, surpassing his 2021 season total in half as many games. Josh Simpson will be reuniting with him soon at Triple-A—Simpson extended his season-opening scoreless streak to 18 2⁄3 innings. Jeff Brigham is looking more and more like a major league bullpen candidate, striking out 11 of his last 14 batters faced.
- Encarnación is the biggest riser on my updated Marlins Top 30 prospects list. Poteet just graduated from prospect status and five other players who cracked the list entering Opening Day have been squeezed down. Eury Pérez remains my No. 1 guy, but there was a lot of tweaking outside of that.
- On a night when the Marlins had a short bench, Anthony Bass takes us inside the mind of an inexperienced pinch-runner.
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. moved into the top 10 of both FanGraphs and Baseball-Reference wins above replacement for position players. Chisholm’s strikeout rate (22.7%) is almost identical to the MLB average (22.6%). That was supposed to be his greatest flaw! There are not enough words to describe how impressive he’s been.
- The 2022 Dominican Summer League schedule has been released. The season opener is June 6. The Marlins are fielding two teams: DSL Marlins and DSL Miami. They’ll be playing against each other seven times.
- Our guest for Saturday’s episode of Fish Stripes Unfiltered will be Kyle Sielaff of the Marlins Radio Network. Any questions for him?
- Join us in wishing Brian Anderson a happy 29th birthday! He’s riding a 22-game on-base streak, the longest by any Marlins player since 2018.
