On this episode, Ely provides additional context for his updated ranking of the top 30 prospects in the Marlins organization. Lots of time devoted to Eury Pérez, Jerar Encarnación, Sixto Sánchez, Paul McIntosh and Max Meyer’s performance and recent injury.

Enjoy Episode 162!

Whose stock do you expect to rise during the remainder of the 2022 season? Who deserves to enter the Top 30 once prospect graduations or trades create more room? Let me know!

