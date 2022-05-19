The Miami Marlins may have lost yet another one-run game, this time to the Washington Nationals, but they sure do know how to make it interesting.

The Marlins gave up the go-ahead run on a Keibert Ruiz double in the tenth inning, which proved to be the deciding moment in the game.

But the play that caused the most fireworks came about 15 minutes prior when Jazz Chisholm Jr. looked to have tied the game on a sacrifice fly RBI that scored Jesús Sánchez. As soon as Sànchez crossed home plate, Nationals third baseman Maikel Franco called for Ruiz to throw him the ball, as he and third base umpire Chris Guccione believed Sànchez left the base early. Guccione called him out. After a lengthy review, however, it was ruled that Sànchez left on time, and the run counted to tie the game at 4-4.

The Marlins found themselves down against the last-place Nats early on, thanks to a rough start by their starting pitcher, Pablo López. López, who came into the night with a 1.05 ERA, struggled with his signature changeup—the same pitch that led him to a career-high 11 strikeouts in his previous start.

On Wednesday, he only totaled two strikeouts, neither of which came on his changeup. Because of the ineffectiveness of that pitch, only 30 percent of his pitches were changeups, as opposed to his season average of 38 percent. López lasted three innings and gave up three runs before being relieved by Tommy Nance. López’s ERA rose to 1.57, which is still best among all National League qualifiers.

The Marlins used six relievers one night after using five. The lone earned run charged to the ‘pen was the responsibility of Anthony Bender in the eighth inning. Cole Sulser struck out Alcides Escobar before inducing an inning-ending double play to clean up the rest of Bender’s mess.

The loss was Miami’s first against Washington all year. They are now 5-1 against the Nats.

Notes:

-The Marlins are now 0-16 when trailing after nine innings.

-Don Mattingly appointed Anthony Bass as the placed runner at 2B to start the 10th inning for some reason? Bass advanced to 3B when Avisaíl García flew out to center field. Bass last ran in 2012 for San Diego.

So many thoughts running through my head tonight … ball hit at me or to my right go back to the base. Deep fly ball to center or right field tag up. Don’t get hit by a line drive. Am I too far off the base? Try to look athletic. pic.twitter.com/UsAahDucwH — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) May 19, 2022

-The Marlins have homered in 12 straight games. The franchise record is 14 straight (set in 2008).

-Jazz Chisholm Jr. is now 4-for-8 in the ninth inning this season with a double and two home runs. He’s tied for the MLB lead with 7 RBI under those conditions.

Don Mattingly’s Postgame Press Conference

The Fish will begin a new series Friday against the Atlanta Braves at home. Trevor Rogers will take the mound for Miami against Charlie Morton at 6:40 p.m.